Daniela Darcourt She is a Peruvian singer with great acceptance among her fans. Her friendliness and skill in singing not only keep her current among Peruvian salseros, but she was also nominated for a Latin Grammy, which helped raise the name of Peru. This time, she proved to be good at salsa and cumbia, the genre to which she belongs. Marisol and the Magic of the North.

Why did Daniela Darcourt go viral?

Daniela Darcourt He usually fills the events where he delights with his presentations. In one of them, several fans of the 'Mr Lie' singer recorded the exact moment in which Darcourt sings 'If you were going to leave me' Marisolbut with some changes when starting the well-known topic.

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt reveals what other career she studied outside of music and dance: “I was happy”

What illness does Daniela Darcourt suffer from?

Via Instagram,Daniela DarcourtShe recalled that six years ago she was diagnosed with depression: “My life changed drastically, from one moment to the next I was 'everywhere', with a 'position and fame' that, according to those around me, thought made me happy. Well it wasn't like that.” He added: “It's been 6 years since I was diagnosed with moderate depression.6 years in which my good friends, family and team were there every time the clock rang to remind me to take my medicines.

Daniela also explained that to this day she receives therapy: “In fact, to this day I am still next to an exceptional, professional and extraordinary woman.. My friend and psychologist @sylviaaca. (…) And there is nothing wrong with having gray days, nor with not being able to handle a whole day (or many more), What IS wrong is not being attentive to those we love so much.to minimize their emotions and feelings, and worse still, to play with them.

What other professional career, away from music, did Daniela Darcourt study?

During a conversation with YouTuber Alonso Acuña, Peruvian artist Daniela Darcourt shared memories of her time in the salsa group Son Tentación and revealed a little-known aspect of her biography. The talented young woman revealed that, prior to her launch as a singer, she was studying Multimedia Audiovisual Communication at the Toulouse Lautrec Institute, where she concentrated on specializing in Film Direction and Production.

YOU CAN SEE: Romeo Santos beats Daniela Darcourt at Lo Nuestro 2024 awards

“I entered Son Tentación at the insistence of my friends (…). I sang in the hallways (…), but at the same time (the theater courses) I was studying a degree in Multimedia Audiovisual Communication, specialized in Film Direction and Production at Toulouse Lautrec. I was happy there (in high school). It wasn't enough for me every month to make the monthly payment, but I was still happy“explained the 'Probably' interpreter.



#Daniela #Darcourt #viral #singer #Marisol