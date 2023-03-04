Christian Romeroworld champion with the Argentine team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, being the undisputed starter in the central defense, spoke with the press after a new training session for his club Tottenham Hotspur in England, and reviewed the unforgettable journey of the “Albiceleste” team, in addition to reviewing the unforgettable duel with Kylian Mbappé.
Consulted by TyC Sports about the photo that went viral of the final against France, in which he is seen celebrating in the face of the PSG star, the defender told the reasons for his discharge: “The photo is beautiful. I’m going to tell it because we are always the bad guys in the movie, but Mbappé was saying things to Enzo. He told him a couple of nonsense,” he began.
“And I just went to get him out of there and Messi scores 3-2. Then it came from inside me to yell the goal in his face”, ended on that image and moment that was immortalized.
“Being world champion is the most important thing that happened to me as a footballer, but lately I’ve relaxed a bit. I’ve put it to one side because if not, my Tottenham teammates get a little angry.” Romero was sincere, between laughs.
“It didn’t change my life, but it did mark me, it changed a lot of things for me in football. Surely for the next few years I’ll be calmer, without that pressure on the National Team for having achieved everything”, hill.
