Clavito and his Chela, artistic name of the famous singer Robert Muñoz, lives a drama in the United States, a country in which he has been living for 3 years. Recently, he spoke to a local media outlet and told how difficult it is to get a job in these lands and that it has even affected him emotionally on many occasions. But why did he leave Peru if he was successful with his cumbia orchestra? He knows what is the reality of the interpreter of well-known topics such as “Why are you like this”“Lies” and “I have felt love”.

Why did Clavito and his Chela leave Peru?

Robert Muñoz had run for Congress for the political party Podemos Peru, but failed to obtain a seat. It was so, with his family, he undertook a tour in the United States and took advantage of that time to take a break. “We were exhausted and we wanted a change of scenery,” he said in an interview with Magaly Medina.

Andrea Fonseca, wife of singer Robert Muñoz. Photo: Instagram

His trip coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic and his plans changed. His temporary stay was prolonged for a long time. “The expenses were planned until the end of the month. We are staying at the house of a promotion of mine,” he commented.

What did you do in the United States to generate income?

Given the cancellations of events due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the interpreter of “Why will you be like this” had to manage to bring bread home and take care of his second daughter, who was born at that time. He recounted that he worked as a driver, painter, welder for a company and even a hairdresser, thanks to his knowledge in the military service.

Currently, he drives a forklift Monday through Friday, but he hasn’t given up his love of music. He says that he has been able to buy some instruments to play in the small Peruvian colonies on North American soil.

Clavito and his Chela cannot practice their professions in the United States.

Recently, Clavito and his Chela He has had to speak for some statements. In a chat with a local outlet, she told how difficult it is to get a formal job in the United States. “Here I cannot practice my professions, because you have to follow a process to obtain residence. It’s complicated and that sometimes gets you down,” she told Trome.

Robert Muñoz has a bachelor’s degree in Education, a degree in Administration, and a doctorate in Security and Mining. He ‘resources’ in many ways to get ahead.

Robert Muñoz rebuilt his life in the United States. Photo: Stills/GLR

‘Clavito and his Chela’ applied for Congress

In 2019, Robert Muñoz surprised with his candidacy for Congress for the 2020 legislative elections. “It is a very important moment for me and my family. Thank God, we are already at the starting point in this new service challenge,” he said at the time.

“An informed vote is to be able to make better decisions and elect authorities that really represent us. My first act as a candidate is to submit my resume. I hope to meet the expectations and demands of my Junín, “added the singer.

