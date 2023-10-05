Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza have had ups and downs in their romantic relationship. However, they decided to put an end to their constant separation-reconciliation and, at the beginning of 2023, they confirmed on national television that they resumed their romance. After a few months, rumors of a new estrangement appeared after they commented on their YouTube channel Things happen for a reason, who were considering sleeping in separate beds. Without a doubt, this news worried his most loyal followers, who questioned the reason why this possibility had been analyzed. Given this, both actors responded if they have problems as a couple.

Úrsula Boza and Christopher GianottiThey will be on the set of the program ‘Which is the real one?’, hosted by Adolfo Aguilar, this Saturday, October 7. After their arrival, both were asked why they want to sleep in separate beds. “In our podcast we mentioned that we are evaluating that possibility due to the back problems we both face. Our intention is to find suitable mattresses for each one, since the current one does not provide us with the necessary comfort. However, unfortunately, some people have misinterpreted this situation and sparked separation rumors. We want to make it clear that we continue to love each other and that we remain united (…)”, said the actress. “After a brief evaluation, we have decided to continue sleeping together for now,” said the interpreter.

At the beginning of 2023, Christopher Gianotti and Úrsula Boza confirmed their romantic reconciliation. Photo: LR composition/Christopher Gianotti/Instagram

#Christopher #Gianotti #Úrsula #Boza #decide #sleep #separate #beds #married

