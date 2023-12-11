Since Chivas was eliminated by Pumas in this tournament, in 90min we announced that within the club there would be imminent, inevitable and important changes. One of the candidates to leave the club is Daniel Ríos.
The signing of Ríos to Chivas was an investment of 4 million dollars that the club paid to Charlotte FC of the MLS, a huge figure considering the poor performance of the center forward. In 365 days with Guadalajara, among all competitions he appeared in 19 games, most of them as a substitute, scoring the terrible number of just one goal and contributing one assist. These records confirm that Daniel is perhaps one of the worst signings in the team's history.
More news on the transfer market
The center forward arrived at the club at the same time as Paunovic and was never able to gain the trust of starting for the Serbian. Thus, those from Verde Valle have confirmed to the '9' that this market must look for a new home, being a terrible investment for the club.
The club urgently requires a squad clean-up, something that both Paunovic understands in his role as coach, and Fernando Hierro in his role as sports director. That being the case, the team immediately detailed a list of names that have their hours counted in the team, since their level of contribution is reduced to nothing.
The first of those sentenced has been cut, it is Hiram Mier, a central defender who since the arrival of Paunovic was erased from the field. We will see who are the players who follow him.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Chivas #terrible #investment #Daniel #Ríos
Leave a Reply