A sensitive loss for the cast of the Chinese Laughter. Mayimbú, the popular street comedian, will no longer be part of Alcy Nivim Pacheco’s group of comedians. This was confirmed by the ex-godson of carloncho through his social networks, showing his deep regret for the decision made by the popular ‘Chino’.

Why did Chino Risas fire Mayimbú?

The Chinese Laughter explained that he decided no longer working with Mayimbú since the comedian caused him many problems that were continuous.

“Yes, gentlemen, I already threw Mayimbú out. I told him: ‘Thank you very much, chubby, for making me angry all this year. Thanks for stressing me out all these months,’ and I fired him. He thought it was a joke and he already found out that it is true, ”he said.

How did Mayimbú react after being fired from the cast of Chino Risas?

The former member of the missing program “Verano extremo” thanked Chino Risas for the opportunity and revealed the details of his dismissal.

“I want to (thank) Chino Risas. I am withdrawing from the cast (…) What happens is that sometimes (…) I will say things as they are, since I was alone in the street, I had no one to advise me. I have always been rebellious. Sometimes when they do something to me, I don’t calm down, I explode, I cuss,” added the traveling comedian.

Likewise, José Luis Mendoza Páucar, original name of the singular artist, told his followers what will happen to him after moving away from the cast of the Chinese Laughter.

“I know that people are going to miss me a lot. I know that people are going to tell me: ‘Where is Mayimbú? What happened to Mayimbú’s life?’ When people miss me, I will be there, working in the markets, demonstrating what I have learned from Chinese, demonstrating in all places”, he stated.