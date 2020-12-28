In the midst of political instability in Nepal, China has given clarification about sending its special envoy. By breaking silence on this behalf of Beijing, there has been denial of any interference in the politics there. Regarding the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy to Guo Yezhou, the Foreign Ministry said that the purpose of the visit is to deepen cooperation and exchange between the Chinese Communist Party and Nepal’s political parties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected interference in Nepal

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that we took cognizance of the developments in Nepal’s political situation. He further said that because of a friend and neighbor, it is hoped that all the parties in Nepal will keep the national interest and the whole scenario in mind. With this, we will resolve the internal dispute in a proper way and will try to achieve political stability and national development.

Wanton Chinese delegation met Madhav Kumar

A high-powered Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Minister of the Communist Party of China tried to resolve differences between the two rival factions of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Nepal, with party’s top leaders Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Madhav I met Nepal on Monday and discussed the political situation in the country. Guo Yezhu, deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), who is leading the delegation, arrived here on Sunday. This is seen as China’s attempt to save the NCP from breaking up.

Guo met Prachanda. After the ousting of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the party’s parliamentary leader and its president, he is claiming his control over the party. The ‘Kathmandu Post’ quoted Prachanda’s secretariat as saying that the situation arose after Oli’s move to dissolve the contemporary politics, especially the House of Representatives, a meeting on matters of bringing the two factions of NCP together and cooperation between Nepal and China Was discussed in

Earlier, a 4-member delegation also met Nepal’s President Vidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister Oli to facilitate reconciliation between the two factions. The ‘My Republica’ newspaper reported that the President’s Office and the Prime Minister’s Office have confirmed these meetings, but did not make it public what the talks were during the meeting.

