The breakup between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez continues to be talked about: Dagospia highlights how Marco Travaglio may have contributed to the end of their marriage.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez broke up. Here is the argument that is overtaking Italy in the last few hours. There are so many reasons that could have led to the end of the well-known Italian couple. But what if we told you that Marco Travaglio could you have an active role in all this?

Chiara Ferragni Marco Travaglio and Fedez

Apparently the influencer decided to cut ties with her husband following the episode of “Wild Moss” which he saw as the protagonist Marco Travaglio. Let's delve deeper into this topic!

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez broke up: lie or truth?

Today a gossip very important, it has inflamed all the sites that deal with news and gossip. According to the newspapers, in fact, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez they would no longer be a couple as they would have decided to leave officially. At the moment the news must be taken with a pinch of salt, as the two have neither confirmed nor denied what happened.

It's not the first time one has been talked about crisis in the Ferragnez household but it seems that, unlike in the past, this time there is no longer a valid remedy. The Milanese rapper she would have left the marital home a few days ago while the beautiful influencer would have continued to dedicate herself to her two children.

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni on holiday

Did the couple really break up or is it a huge one publicity stunt? Unfortunately we can't say it yet, but according to many users this would be yet another stunt concocted by the king and queen of gossip.

In fact, let's remember that Chiara Ferragni has lost many followers due to the story of the pink pandoro and Easter eggs. ùMaybe the two are trying to recover the old ones consensus focusing on a topic that could gain them a lot of followers.

Chiara Ferragni's choice: this is why it concerns Marco Travaglio

Credits: mhinwail

Obviously the last few hours have been fiery, as constant gossip continues to emerge regarding the end of this story which seemed destined for a happy ending. It seems that Chiara Ferragni has decided to end the love story with her husband following the hosting of Marco Travaglio in one of the last episodes of “Wild Moss”.

This is the title of the podcasts driven by Fedez in the last few years. A sort of program where the rapper welcomes you into his studio personality important people from the world of politics, sport and TV to listen to their point of view.

Fedez and Marco Travaglio at Muschio Selvaggio

According to the portal “Dagospia“, Marco Travaglio would have pronounced a very serious sentence with which he compared Fedez's wife to Wanna Marks. Marco Travaglio is the director of “Daily fact” and his word certainly has a great weight in the social media sphere.

There guilt Of Fedez would have been that of not having defended his wife, but that he listened without batting an eye to the statements of the man present in his office. These are certainly not trivial words and perhaps it was precisely this fact that added fuel to the fire.