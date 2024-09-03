Although it was hard for some to believe and others took it as a joke, it can be confirmed that at the close of the market, the Pumas of the UNAM and Liverpool negotiated the total transfer of César Huerta, a move that was close to being signed, however, in the end it did not go in favor of the footballer, as confirmed by the board of directors of the team from the capital of the country, who assure that the decision was not in their hands.
The president of Pumas de la UNAM, Luis Raúl González Pérez, confirmed that they went far with Liverpool for the total sale of Huerta, however, the move collapsed due to the position of a third club that was in the equation, Sunderland of the second division of England: “external circumstances of the teams themselves that visualized it could not be realized,” was the statement of the director of those from Pedregal.
The Reds were fully open to paying 100% of the Mexican’s contract, however, this year he would not join Arne Slort’s squad, he would be sent on loan to Sunderland, a move that the national player had accepted in order to make the leap in quality. The management of the Black Cats had an agreement with Liverpool for the loan of the Mexican, however, everything fell apart when the team’s coach, the Frenchman Régis Le Bris informed the board that he wanted to include César in his squad.
#César #Huertas #transfer #Liverpool #fall
Leave a Reply