Marisol Aguirre and Celine Aguirre stole the hearts of thousands of Peruvians after entering 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'. Although the popular 'Aguirre Twins' became known for starring in commercials, soap operas and Peruvian series, their foray into this culinary reality show captivated viewers even more. In an exclusive interview with La República, both sisters revealed little-known details of what happens on Latina's program, how they deal with moments of frustration during the recordings and what their children say after seeing them cooking. Furthermore, on a personal level, they counted whether they were in love.

—How did you get the proposal to be in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

—Celine: I thought 'The Great Chef' was incredible because we love cooking. I told Marisol that I wanted to be there and she told me: 'They are never going to call us because they say that people who don't know how to cook anything have to be there.' Then we saw it super distant, until the day came when they called us and we couldn't believe it.

—There are moments of frustration during the recordings of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', how do you deal with it?

—Marisol: There is a lot of stress in the program because the time they give you is not enough to make a dish and you must present it as best as possible. At the beginning we were more tense, but now we are managing the stress better. There are seconds of tension, but it passes through all the participants.

—Celine: I can't work under pressure, I never have been able to. That episode in which I cried during the program, I had a moment of terrible frustration, I couldn't handle my stress; Added to this was the fact that I couldn't be at my daughter's birthday and, finally, they sentenced me. It was horrible. I felt so bad that I wanted to run away from there and never come back.

As a result of this, José Peláez explained to me that I was suffering from the 'good cook syndrome' and I just understood it there. Because since I cook for myself, unconsciously, I was feeling super judged by what I prepared.

He told me: 'This is a game, although it has to do with cooking, but here there is a show, fun, times that would never be given to you to cook. You can't put your career or your profession at stake for something like that.' But since we are perfectionists, the stress hit me to the point that I have had two super strong gastritis attacks and, in one of these, I ended up in the hospital. Therefore, to deal with this, I meditate before I go.

—On TikTok there are some clips of you arguing while preparing the dishes, how do you feel that many feel identified with you?

—Celine: That's how we are in real life. There will be people who will think that fighting is part of the show, but it is not. I didn't think that these discussions between sisters would go viral on social media and be so well received, I laugh now.

—A controversy broke out on social networks after seeing Gabriel Calvo yell at Damián Ode. Have you had any problems with any of your colleagues from 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

—Celine: No problem, on the contrary, we all love each other. Regarding Gabriel, although he gets stressed in the kitchen, outside of it he is the most fun. Both of them don't even get along badly, Gabriel had to take charge of all the stations, he was desperate and it was his way of reacting. But never against Damián.

—Any special anecdote that you have experienced with the public after your participation in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

—Marisol: They always called me 'Sparrow', but now they tell me: You have to take the pot of gold.

—Celine: When I became demoralized and cried—even while I was preparing the second course, but it was not seen on camera—the audience wrote to me to tell me: 'Don't faint, don't get down.' I'm happy because I didn't really feel that way years ago.

—What do your children tell you after your foray into this cooking reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

—Marisol: My two daughters are abroad and have not been able to see it. But my son Stefano—who is in Peru because he is going to record a novel—he has been able to see it, he loves it, he has fun and he is happy for me. In the family, they don't miss a chapter.

—Celine: My daughters love it too and when I leave recording, they ask me: 'How did it go? Were you sentenced, did you win?' It's amazing. They are attentive and see it all day long. It's funny because my mom doesn't watch much television, she now sticks to 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' even though we don't go out.

—After 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', will they resume the talk show 'Who's Who?', which was broadcast on channel N?

—Celine: Carlos Paz, who is the producer and director of 'Who is who?', wants to take it back, but knows that we have exclusivity with 'The Great Chef'. This was an interview format where you could get to know the human being behind it, so we'll see what happens.

—On a personal level, how do your hearts meet, lovers?

—Marisol: I am happy, in a relationship for a few months. I am going through a good time at work, personal and family level. It is a set of beautiful things that I am going through at this moment in my life.

—Other future projects…

—Marisol: Separately, I have a play that I will start rehearsing when I finish 'The Great Chef' and will premiere it in June and July. I'm going to be with Mónica Torres and Mariella Zanetti.

—Celine: I have another play, which is a tragicomedy, but there are only two characters, David Carrillo and me. I don't have the exact date yet.