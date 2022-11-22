The residences of the british royal house they will not offer ‘Foie gras’ (duck or goose liver-based food considered “luxury”) to diners, according to a letter sent by the Buckingham Palace to the animal rights defense group PETA, which was revealed by the local media.

In that letter, Buckingham points out that the delicacy, made from the enlarged liver of the duck or goose, is not bought or served in the palaces of the british monarchy.

Also read: Italy will increase the price of museums to protect works from attacks.

There are no plans for this policy to change

“There are no plans to change this policy,” the letter states, according to the “Daily Telegraph” newspaper.

The new King Carlos III, who succeeded the late Isabel II after his death on September 8, has stood out throughout his life for his commitment to the environment and his opposition to the consumption of foie gras due to the animal suffering that its elaboration implies.

As the BBC recalls, when Charles was still Prince of Wales, he vetoed the use of foie gras on his properties, an approach that he has transferred to royal residences once he was proclaimed sovereign.

Le foie gras est un foie malade qui est apprécié pour être tel.

Foie gras is the demonstration of the cruauté de l’homme. À la fin, chaque canard a mangé de force environ 10 kg de nourriture. Stop à la cruauté 📛 pic.twitter.com/Gge0igOSGQ — SAMAPA (@samafrance) November 20, 2022

follow the king’s lead and keep foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond

The letter received by PETA confirms that the consumption of Foie gras it is prohibited in the different palaces of the monarchy, including those of Buckingham, Balmoral, Windsor and Sandringham.

PETA’s UK vice president, Elisa Allen, declared that it is time for others to “follow the king’s example and keep foie gras off the menu this Christmas and beyond,” according to the BBC.

Currently, the production of the product is prohibited in the United Kingdom, but not its sale or import.

EFE.

More news