Bruno Pinasco has a long history in the world of television, and has earned a space within Peruvian homes for its professionalism in each content created. Likewise, fans have always joked about the possibility that the presenter has “eternal youth”; however, this result is due to the new type of diet that he follows. In the next note, find out how long ago Bruno became a vegetarian.

How long ago did Bruno Pinasco become a vegetarian?

Bruno Pinasco He became a vegetarian since 2019. Contrary to what many may believe, the American star assured that, thanks to this decision, his eating habits are more varied.

“A little over a year ago I decided to take the step (the body and spirit asked me to) I decided to stop eating animals. And it is one of the best decisions I made in my life (…) And, believe me, I have never eaten richer and more varied than now,” Pinasco said on his digital platforms.

Bruno indicated that his body asked him for this big change in eating style. Photo: The Popular

Bruno Pinasco asked a biologist for help

Bruno revealed how I started this new lifestyle. The influencer said that he went to a biologist, who made him a genetic plan. In this sense, he said that the variety between menestras and vegetables helped the change.

“I have a supercapa doctor who is a biologist and she made me a genetic map (…) Then, she made me a nutritional plan where there were a lot of beans, vegetables and less meat than usual (…) It got to a point where I I decided that I did not want to be part of this cycle,” he declared.

How did Bruno Pinasco make the decision to be a vegetarian?

Bruno Pinasco He noted that he has a very sensitive subject with animals. Let’s remember that the actor also shows great affection for them in his social media posts. On some occasion, he raised his voice in defense of some birds that inhabited the sea where Repsol spilled oil.

Bruno Pinasco, on his social networks, raised his voice in protest and clarified that he does not defend Repsol. Photo: Bruno Pinasco/Instagram

Bruno Pinasco and his methods to stay young

Bruno Pinasco also asserted that, in order to maintain a better lifestyle, exercise is essential, it is a daily routine. On the other hand, getting enough sleep is very necessary as part of the habits to give the body rest. “When you sleep, the body regenerates completely“, he asserted for RPP.

