A few months ago, Brad Pitt (59 years old) stood out on the real estate scene by increasing his already impressive fortune. The actor known for his roles in major productions such as ‘Babylon’, ‘Troy’ and ‘World War Z’among others, sold a property in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for more than 40 million dollars.

He acquired it in 1994 for approximately $2 million from the actress. Cassandra Petersonformer horror movie host, who has shared a revealing anecdote related to the famous movie heartthrob.

What secret was Brad Pitt hiding?

In that luxurious mansion, Brad Pitt raised his six children from his marriage to the actress. Angelina Joliewith whom he was married until 2016. After the divorce was finalized, the ‘Fight Club’ actor found an interest in the real estate sector.

From that moment on, he began to buy neighboring properties in the neighborhood of Los Feliz, California. According to actress Peterson to ‘People’ magazine, “There were about 22 houses adjoining the edge of the property. Whenever I could, I bought one.” However, there was something else.

In addition to being a good actor, Brad Pitt is an excellent businessman in the real estate sector.

Did Brad Pitt let an old man live for free in his $40 million mansion?

One of the properties acquired by Brad Pitt belonged to a 90-year-old man who, unfortunately, had lost his wife. Running out of money, he made the decision to put it up for sale.

Moved by his story, the famous actor acquired the house and, in turn, proposed a deal to the old man, which allowed him to live there completely free of charge until he died. “I know Brad let him live there without paying anything until he died”Peterson confessed to the aforementioned magazine.

Brad Pitt proved to have a heart of gold. Photo: Reference

However, what Brad Pitt never imagined is that his ‘tenant’ would live to be 105 years old, that is, 15 years longer than normal. In a humorous way, the actress continued saying: “It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105 years old. “He would be thinking that when I told him he could live there until he died he thought he could be at any time,” revealed.

How much is Brad Pitt’s fortune?

Brad Pitt has always remained humble despite the enormous fortune he has. Currently, he has 400 million dollars. The actor is not only one of the highest paid in Hollywood, but he was the owner of Plan B Entertainment, a production company that made hits like ‘Troy’ and ‘World War Z’.