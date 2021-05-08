Melinda, free from US billionaire Bill Gates, has rented a remote private island to escape the lenses and questions of journalists, after announcing her divorce last Monday, which has become in the headlines, according to the British newspaper, The Independent.

Melinda rented the island about $ 132,000 per night and took her three children and their partners with her on her trip, away from being chased by the media.

The island spans 80 acres and offers guests 25 exquisite suites and country houses that can be reached on a five-minute boat ride from Grenada. Melinda and her divorced Bill Gates announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.