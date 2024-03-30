Within Mexican soccer there is a general crisis, but it is clear that at the level of the Mexican National Team everything is more marked. After the defeat against the United States in the Nations League, it is clear that after a little less than a year at the head of the team, El Tri has not had the progress that was expected with Jaime Lozano, a coach who was placed in charge of the team. national after winning the Gold Cup and that day by day leaves more doubts than certainties.
Lozano was above other names of much greater weight inside and outside of Mexico, one of them was Marcelo Bielsa, who was negotiated directly by Jesús Martínez, boss of Grupo Pachuca who put the name of the historic coach on the table of the people of the FMF and according to information from TUDN he was immediately discarded due to his enormous salary, which would be one of the highest in the history of the Mexican National Team.
Marcelo had already given the final “yes” to the people of Grupo Pachuca and had put his conditions on the table, both his contractual wishes and his sporting requests, which also required an investment. The figures caused concern within the FMF and the directors chose to completely rule out Bielsa, who weeks later was signed by the Uruguayan National Team with which he is doing an excellent job, both in the tie and will surely also shine in the Cup. America.
