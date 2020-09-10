Highlights: Actress Kangana Ranaut’s uproar after BMC action in Mumbai office

Kangana directly targeted CM Uddhav Thackeray

Meanwhile, Balasaheb Thackeray is also trending on social media today.

new Delhi

On Thursday, Balasaheb Thackeray has also entered the fight between Kangana and Uddhav Thackeray. #BalasahebThackeray continues to trend on Twitter. Actually, Kangana has taunted Uddhav in a tweet referring to Balasaheb’s good deeds. With this hashtag, people are constantly questioning whether even if Balasaheb was alive, Shiv Sena would have done the same.

In fact, the BMC on Wednesday ransacked actress Kangna Ranaut’s office and house in Pali Hill, Mumbai, talking about illegal occupation. This act of BMC was opposed by Shiv Sena’s ally Congress and NCP in the state government. Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut did not call it a revenge action, but Uddhav’s allies appeared to be doing it by his side. Meanwhile, Kangana has consistently taken an attacking stance on Uddhav Thackeray. In the same sequence, Kangana today tweeted, ‘Your father’s good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty.



Question on social media, would it have happened if Balasaheb?

On this tweet, people are asking the question on social media that if Balasaheb were alive, would it have happened at that time also. Some people are also saying that Shiv Sena has started walking on the old path again. Let me tell you that an old interview Balasaheb Thackeray is talking about never joining hands with NCP. He says that how can the man who brought down Atal ji’s government, join hands with him. Balasaheb further says that he will never join hands with NCP and Sharad Pawar for cheap politics. At the same time, he opposed Congress’s interim president, Sonia Gandhi, of foreign origin. But now there is Shiv Sena government in the state along with NCP and Congress and Uddhav CM.

On social media, a user named Badal Singh Rajput has written that the Shiv Sena name was chosen by Balasaheb Thackeray but now the same sons are playing with the values ​​of Balasaheb.

Another users Harikesh Srivastava wrote that if Balasaheb had been alive today, what would have happened to Kangana would not have happened.