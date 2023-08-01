Thanks to her popular songs, such as ‘Dejar de amarte’, which quickly went viral on social media, Azucena Calvay enjoys great popularity along with Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia; however, after several performances, she decided to leave the cumbia band to pursue her own personal projects.

One of the main reasons for Azucena to make that decision was that she would become a mother, but this sweet expectation kept her strictly private for eight months. “I was already pregnant (since I started), but I didn’t comment on it because sometimes people, not all of them, are a bit bad, and I avoided that,” said the cumbia singer in the program directed by Chola Chabuca.

Likewise, the soloist explained another reason why she decided to stay away from the stage: “He’s a boy and because of him I decided to train as a soloist. I’ve seen comments like ‘why now’ or ‘why in the course of your career’, but my baby was much earlier”, added Azucena.

After revealing her secret, Azucena Calvay took a break to enjoy all the details of being a new mother; instead, she would not stop working on her music. “(I will take a break) for a month and a half, but we continue recording new unpublished songs,” said the interpreter of ‘Dejar de amarte’.

Azucena thanked for support

Through her social networks, Azucena Calvay was grateful to her followers after she announced her departure from Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, and she was also very happy with the support provided during her stay in the orchestra.

“I am infinitely grateful for the expressions of affection and understanding for the decisions to dedicate myself to my studies and in parallel to the art that I am passionate about… I promise on my part to put everything of myself so as not to disappoint you,” the publication reads.

