Atlético de Madrid played last Wednesday against Mallorca on matchday number 31 of LaLiga, but this time they did it in a very special way. Many soccer fans were struck by the fact that Atlético de Madrid played at the Cívitas Metropolitano and did not do so with their red and white elastic. An act that is not happening for the first time this season, as Athletic Club celebrated its anniversary by playing in its local dress at the Metropolitano, but why did they do it this time? From 90min we solve all your doubts:
Why did Atlético de Madrid play in blue at home against Mallorca?
The main reason why Atlético de Madrid played with a blue and white elastic was to pay homage to its 120-year history. The day of the celebration coincided with the weekly game of the colchoneros where they started losing against all odds, and ended up coming back and putting the score at 3-1 with goals from De Paul, Morata and Carrasco.
Can you buy the t-shirt?
The elastic can now be purchased, with priority for members exclusively in a private store enabled for them on the internet from Monday, April 24 and later it is available to all fans from 10:00 a.m. from Tuesday, April 25 also online and in physical stores in the Community of Madrid.
Special gift for attending the game
The tickets for the clash have a special design and the subscribers who attend have received a diploma to commemorate the clash on April 26.
A day to feel Athletic
In addition to the ovation for the legends, 60,000 red and white flags were distributed to welcome the team when they took to the pitch.
On the other hand, from Monday until May 1, an exhibition of the foundation will be available in the Atleti Territory in which objects related to the start of the club can be seen, as well as documents corresponding to the day of the foundation.
