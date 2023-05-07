Forward Gianluca Lapadula was a sensation this weekend after scoring twice in Cagliari’s win over Perugia. With this victory, the Italian-Peruvian striker’s team keeps the chances alive of ascending to the A series. Furthermore, with 19 goals he became the tournament’s top scorer.

The celebrations and the good comments did not wait. From his own club they recognized this great performance and they had no better way than to celebrate it with a song by the Piurana cumbia orchestra. harmony 10: “Without you”.

The post on Cagliari’s official Instagram account was accompanied by the following inscription: “The single most important element in my existence after oxygen: the goal.” The musical background masterfully accompanied the summary of Lapadula’s annotations.

Also, the comments of compatriots and Italian fans packed the platform. “And with Harmony 10, another little thing Lapadula”, “Peruvian chocolate”, “I always believed in ‘Lapa’, from the first moment”, were some of the messages of encouragement.

Cave and Lapadula

It is known that the taste for Peruvian popular music began due to his closeness to the midfielder of the Peruvian team Christian Cueva. In the most recent Copa América, both were seen starring in celebrations with the music of Armonía 10. In the networks, the fans point to ‘Cuevita’ as the person responsible.

