Although the football tournament began on Wednesday, July 24, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were officially inaugurated this Friday, July 26. All delegations greeted the public from boats sailing along the Seine River, which runs through the entire city.
The Argentine national football team will play its second match in the tournament this Saturday, July 27, against Iraq. It will be a key match for Javier Mascherano’s team, taking into account the defeat in its debut against Morocco, by 2 to 1.
For this reason, no one from the Argentine team attended the opening ceremony of the Games. The same situation occurs with the athletes from different disciplines who are scheduled to compete on Saturday.
It is worth remembering that Argentina’s match was marked by controversy: after having tied the game in the dying moments, the referee decided to suspend the match due to incidents from the stands towards the Argentine team.
It seemed that everything had ended in a draw, but after an hour and a half, the play for Mascherano’s second goal was reviewed and it was determined that it had been offside. Three minutes were played in which nothing happened and Morocco ended up winning 2-1.
