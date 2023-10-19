Anuel AA is one of the most successful and controversial reggaeton singers in world entertainment today. The Puerto Rican enjoys great fame and the affection of his many fans; However, this was not always like that. The ex-partner of Karol G He went through very difficult times a few years ago when he spent time in prison. What happened? Find out in the following note.

What happened to Anuel AA in prison and what did Tego Calderón have to do with it?

Anuel AA He went through difficult times after spending several years in prison in Puerto Rico, his native country. This complicated situation also prevented him from continuing with his musical career.

On April 3, 2016, the ‘Bebecita’ singer was arrested on charges of illegally carrying firearms. The Police found him with three guns, one of them stolen, nine magazines and 152 ammunition. The sentence was really harsh for him, as he was sentenced to 30 months in prison, approximately 2.5 years. However, thanks to his good behavior, his sentence was reduced to 10 months.

Anuel AA remembered his time in prison through an Instagram post in which he surprised many by revealing that the iconic singer Tego Calderon covered part of Anuel’s legal expenses.

“Something that no one imagines, Tego Calderón paid me one of the three lawyers I had when I was in prison. For life grateful!”the Puerto Rican wrote on his social networks.

What illness does Anuel AA have?

Anuel AA revealed that his health was deteriorating, which is why he had to undergo emergency surgery, believed to be due to appendicitis. Through a social media post He told part of his experience without giving many details about what led him to the emergency room.

“I had emergency surgery last night. Only God knows why things happen, it was a matter of life or death. I can’t continue working right now. Thank God I’m alive, that’s the only thing that matters to me. ‘Heartbreaker’ was going to come out on two weeks, but not anymore. Sorry for making my fans look bad with the date change. I know they’ve been waiting for me. (I worked) to recover my career after I almost destroyed it,” he explained.