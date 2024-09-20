The Mexican state of Sinaloa is facing a wave of violence. Two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel are fighting in the area, apparently due to a power struggle, and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States for the situation.

During his morning conference, The Mexican president pointed to the United States as partly responsible for the increase in cartel violence in the northern state, where at least thirty people have died in the last week, according to reports Telemundo.

The reason for the above is that US authorities arrested two of the Cartel’s leadersIsmael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of “El Chapo” Guzman, causing the factions of this criminal group to clash to seize power in the area.

In that sense, Lopez Obrador declared that the government of The US was responsible for the violence for having carried out the operation without intervention by the Mexican authorities. He said that the process of arresting “El Mayo” Zambada was illegal. “If we are now facing this instability and confrontations in Sinaloa, it is because they made that decision,” he said.

Even, called into question bilateral relations between the nations by declaring: “There can be no cooperative relationship if unilateral decisions are taken.” Subsequently, as reported by the media CBS News, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum showed herself in the same position as López Obrador saying: “We can never accept that there is no communication and collaboration.”

The president pointed to the US for arresting ‘El Mayo’ Zambada without the intervention of Mexican authorities. Photo:Government of Mexico Share

The United States organized an operation to arrest leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel

It should be noted that the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador referred to the operation carried out on July 25, in El Paso, Texaswhen Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada were arrested.

The US authorities had been after “El Mayo” for years, They even offered a reward of US$15,000,000. Since his arrest, Zambada has remained in Texas and has already faced two court hearings.although, a federal court is fighting to bring his case to New York, according to information from CBS News.