Since last Sunday morning, a drama has been brewing between Club América and the Rayados de Monterrey, with the protagonists being Jesús Gallardo for the royal team and Brian Rodríguez for the team from the country’s capital. All this after the Mexican caused an injury to the Uruguayan after alleged threats from the defender and the coaching staff of the team from the north of the country to injure players from the eagles.
The situation reached such levels that there was even a fight in the locker room at the end of the match. From the board of directors of the Coapa team they began a media campaign with the aim of putting Gallardo in their sights with the aim of achieving the disqualification of the Monterrey player at the beginning of this week. However, according to journalist Rubén Rodríguez from the network Fox Sportsthis is one hundred percent ruled out, because with a cold head and lacking resources, in the nest they understand that there is no way to win the battle.
The audiovisual resources in the hands of America are the same ones that everyone knows. There is not a single video, even though they searched through TUDN as much as possible, where it is shown that the left winger threatens Brian Rodríguez and the images of the contact show that it was an accidental movement, a fall after stepping on the ball after a collision between both footballers. In Coapa they have shown themselves in a bad way and the battle has been lost, after acting on par with the annoyance.
