And US President Joe Biden considered that the decision to give Ukraine cluster munitions was very difficult.

“It was a very difficult decision for me,” he said in a press statement.

The Pentagon announced, on Friday, that it would provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid, estimated at $800 million, including cluster munitions.

The Pentagon said: “We will provide Kiev with cluster munitions… The results of the (Ukrainian) counter-attack are less than our expectations, and we must make sure that Kiev has all the necessary tools.”

Ukraine had repeatedly asked the West to provide it with cluster munitions, but its countries refused to provide it with these munitions, which scatter bombs over a wide area and pose a threat to civilians even years after the fighting has stopped.

Recently, news reports began to appear about a change in the US position, especially regarding supplying Ukraine with this type of ammunition.

What are the reasons behind the decision?

The Associated Press quoted supporters of the resolution as saying that Russia had already used cluster munitions in the war.

They add that US-made cluster munitions have a lower rate of detonation, which means there will be far fewer unexploded bombs that can cause unintentional civilian deaths.

For more than a year, the US stockpile of conventional ammunition that can be fired from the 155mm howitzer has been running low.

The United States has sent more than 2 million conventional missiles to Ukraine.

And the matter did not depend on Washington, as its allies sent hundreds of thousands of missiles around the year.

This cannon can fire missiles with a range of up to 32 kilometers, which makes it a preferred choice for Ukrainian ground forces trying to hit Russian forces from a distance.

The battles deplete daily thousands of artillery shells from Ukraine’s defense stocks.

A member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Yehor Cherniyev, said that his country needs between 7-9 thousand shells per day in order to reinforce the counter-attack.

But the provision of this huge number of missiles is putting pressure on the stocks of the United States and its allies, according to the “Associated Press”.

In this context, cluster munitions seem an appropriate solution, as they will enable Kiev to destroy larger targets with less ammunition, especially since the United States has not used them since the Iraq war and has a huge stockpile of them.

What are cluster munitions?

The International Red Cross website says that cluster munitions are weapons consisting of a container that opens in the air and scatters large numbers of “bomblets,” or explosive submunitions, over a wide area.

For example, the number of submunitions ranges from several dozen to over 600.

Cluster munitions can be delivered by aircraft, artillery or missiles.

Most of the submunitions are intended to detonate on impact. Most of them have the advantage of free falling, meaning that they are not directed individually towards any target.

Cluster munitions were first used in World War II, and a large proportion of the cluster munitions in stockpiles today were designed for Cold War use.

Its main purpose was to destroy multiple military targets scattered over a wide area, such as formations of tanks or infantry, and to kill or injure combatants.

Why worry about these ammunition?