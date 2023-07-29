The name of Alessandra Fuller has become a trend in networks after managing to save herself from the elimination of ‘The Great Famous Chef’ in the last instance, leaving Belén Estévez out of the cooking reality show. However, the followers of the program did not hesitate to criticize the decision of the jury.

“X2!!!!!! Ale Fuller had to go!!!”, “You had to go Ale Fuller, not my Belén”, “I thought Ale Fuller was leaving”, “Because of a topic about how the competence, I hope Ale Fuller leaves. It has grown a lot, but I think that it is still not at the level of the others”, indicated the Internet users.

On the other hand, Belén, who was eliminated from the night, was supported by the followers, who were moved by the words that the dancer issued, who promised that she would study gastronomy after leaving the reality show.

How did Alessandra Fuller get to the elimination stage?

In the edition prior to the elimination gala, the jury made the radical decision not to save anyone and send all the contestants of the night to elimination, this after none could present a correct Vizzio’s Cheesecake. That is how Laura Spoya, Katia Palma, Mr. Peet, Belén Estévez and Alessandra Fuller They were one step away from elimination.

