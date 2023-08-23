After the incredible success of ‘Taxista ra ra’, ‘A thousand trades’ came to TV in 2001 as the next TV boom. In this series, he sought to replicate a proven formula in which Adolfo Chuiman played a leading role and the plot aimed to capture life in Peruvian society as authentically as possible, with witty touches of comedy. It was so that, after his debut in Pan American TVmanaged to become a phenomenon.

Its popularity escalated so much that more and more seasons were made, but it ended in an inglorious abyss from one moment to the next: it was canceled and never had a final chapter as such. What happened? In the following lines, we tell you more details.

Adolfo Chuiman in the series ‘A thousand trades’. Photo: Panamericana TV

The fall of ‘A thousand trades’

During its first two years, ‘Mil oficios’ became a complete success. However, by the time its third season arrived, it was no longer the same, since several of its protagonists were migrating to other projects, which gradually disrupted the star cast and gave rise to secondary characters having more screen time. .

The most decisive moment came a short time later: Panamericana Televisión faced judicial problems and the recordings were stopped for four months. This determined the continuity of several actors and actresses. By the time they decided to resume recording, the script forced the story to ‘cover holes’.

‘Mil oficios’ came to an abrupt end after the cancellation of Panamericana TV. Photo: composition LR/Cosas Perú/Album Panini

Why didn’t ‘A Thousand Trades’ have a final chapter?

After the problems that occurred with Panamericana, Efraín Aguilar resigned and it was Adolfo Chuiman who took over the baton of the project, already in its conclusion stretch. Believe it or not, ‘A thousand trades’ It never had a specific ending: it was aiming for it, but the story did not have a closure, since several loose ends remained, precisely, due to the abrupt cancellation.

Although a two-hour special was planned to give the series a worthy end, it never came. Efráin Aguilar was able to do it, but he preferred to get away from it: “I don’t think I’m getting my hand into something I’m no longer in. But I agree with Adolfo Chuiman in doing a two-hour special. Everything depends on a good script (…). If the administration had not changed in Panamericana, we would still be there”.

