Rescue teams looking for the Missing submersible with five people on board near the wreck of the Titanic “Underwater noises” were detected in the area of ​​the disappearance, the US Coast Guard reported Wednesday, amid fears that less than 24 hours of oxygen would remain for people on board.

But what could have caused the accident?

Communication with the submersible Titan6.5 meters long, was lost on Sunday, almost two hours after it began its descent towards the vestiges of the mythical ocean liner, which lie at a depth of almost 4,000 meters some 600 km from Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic .

Rescuers now estimate the passengers have less than a day’s worth of oxygen left, based on the submarine’s ability to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.

The former director of marine operations for OceanGate Expeditions, David Lochridge, fired for having questioned the safety of Titan, mentioned in a lawsuit “experimental and untested design” of the submersible.

Alistair Greig, professor of marine engineering at University College London, considers two hypotheses about the accident.

The US and Canada are looking for the submarine that traveled to the Titanic with five people on board

One alludes to an electrical or communications problem, but in that case the submersible could have surfaced and floated until “found.” The submersible can only be opened from the outside. The other “is that the pressure hull was damaged,” Greig said in a statement. “So the prognosis is not good.”



But, Greig warned, “there are very few vessels” capable of reaching the depth to which the “Titan” could have traveled.

“The clock is ticking, and any scuba diver or deep diver knows how unforgiving the deep-sea environment is: going under the sea is as difficult or more difficult than going into space from an engineering point of view,” said the professor. Associate of the University of Adelaide Eric Fusil.

In a message posted on his Instagram account before embarking on the trip, British millionaire Hamish Harding, 58, one of the submarine’s crew members, said he was proud to take part in this mission.

“Due to the worst Newfoundland winter in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he wrote.

One of the crew members aboard the missing submarine is Hamish Harding.

Mike Reiss, an American television writer who visited the wreckage of the “Titanic” in 2022, told the BBC that the experience was disorienting. “The compass immediately stopped working and started spinning, so we had to circle blindly on the ocean floor,” he explained.

Everyone knows the danger of the expedition, Reiss told the BBC. “You sign a document before going up and on the first page death is mentioned three times”, added.

The “Titanic” sank on its maiden voyage between the English city of Southampton and New York in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. Fifteen hundred people of the 2,224 who undertook the voyage died in the shipwreck. The remains of the liner, split in two, were discovered in 1985. Since then, treasure hunters and tourists have visited the area.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP