Why did 3 military helicopters pass over the center of Rome today, May 2nd? Several citizens who were in the central area of ​​Rome (also the Prati district) around 11.40 saw 3 military helicopters pass over their heads. The three vehicles then “stopped” above via Cola di Rienzo, almost in Piazza del Popolo. The reason? No war or danger to citizens. The helicopters were present “only” to celebrate the 162 years of the Italian Army.

In fact, from Saturday 29 April to Thursday 4 May in Piazza del Popolo in Rome the “Army Village” will be open to the public with many activities and events celebrating the Italian Army. For the occasion in Piazza del Popolo it will be possible to find the rock climbing wall, the Folgore military fitness trail, the “Rolfo” flight simulator of the Army Aviation, the biathlon shooting simulator, the demonstration stand with training strip for ordnance and explosives research, the motion simulator, the Counter-Improvised Explosive Devices robot, the Live and Virtual Station Training VBS—3 simulator, and various vehicles on static display. To complete the Village promotional stands, info team and enriched by the music of Army Radio.

Until Tuesday 2 May it will be possible to attend performances by four different Army bands along a route that winds between Piazza del Popolo and Piazza di Spagna.