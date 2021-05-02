The pandemic has caused a large decrease in the volume of displacements in general, however, vehicles destined for the freight transport, delivery and other services such as cleaning or sanitation are the ones that have covered the most kilometers in the last year. This means that they go through the workshop more, both for revisions and for repairs.

Company or fleet vehicles tend to have a more intensive use than private ones. To this must be added the increase in work that many sectors are doing during the pandemic.

A large part of the increase in visits to workshops is based on in reviews involving oils and filters, and another large part in tires and braking, according to Alberto Pavón, responsible for Norauto PRO, specialized service for the maintenance and management of vehicle fleets for companies, SMEs, the self-employed and public entities.

The vehicle is a determining factor in ensuring the safety of its passengers: a total of 20,199 traffic accidents in 2019 had some anomaly in the condition of the vehicle. To this you have to add the worsening of the road accident rate in the workplace: only during 2019 there were a total of 77,496 work-related traffic accidents, 11.9% of all work-related accidents. This is the highest figure since 2008, when 81,840 occupational traffic accidents were recorded. Precisely, most of these claims during working hours occurred in the postal and postal activities sector, as well as in land transport.

Going to a workshop on time is key to avoid major breakdowns and accidents. Therefore Norauto PRO is recommended respect the prescribed intervals and maintenance by the manufacturer but, in addition, carry out a periodic review of what is called the safety triangle: tires, brakes and shock absorbers. “These elements are key in the dynamic behavior of the vehicle and, therefore, those that can compromise the safety of the driver, occupants and third parties on the road. Its revision is important when it comes to preventing accidents with all that this entails, “he says. Alberto Pavón.

The advantages of good maintenance



A good vehicle condition has many economic and social benefits for a company. It is not necessary to have a large fleet To be aware of how important it is to have vehicles in good condition:

-Breakdowns are avoided, thus avoiding the possible loss of business caused by having a stationary vehicle.

-This maintenance must be carried out by the hands of professionals so that it is done with all the guarantees. There is no use performing maintenance if it is not done well and following the manufacturer’s specifications. Hence the importance of making it a trained staff.

-Company vehicles tend to travel more kilometers on average than a personal car. For this reason, certain points of the vehicle such as tires, brakes … They require more maintenance than the rest and usually go through the workshop more.

-With frequent vehicle maintenance malfunctions can be detected which, if left untreated, can be more serious.

-The traffic accidents that may take place as a result of possible faults in the vehicle, which means loss of human life and serious injuries.

-Workers feel safer if they know that they drive vehicles that have a frequent inspection by professionals.

-Bet for safer vehicles it is to contribute to the well-being of its workers and that is priceless.