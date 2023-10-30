Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Some Germans believed that after the change in times they would be able to return to business as usual. The Defense Minister dispels this illusion, comments Georg Anastasiadis.

“We have to get used to the idea again that there could be a threat of war in Europe. And that means: We have to become ready for war.” Germans have not heard such words from the mouth of a Federal Defense Minister for a long time. Accordingly, many citizens are now in government, shocked and even frightened. Boris Pistorius simply recalled a millennia-old Latin proverb that was temporarily forgotten after the end of the bloc confrontation in Europe: Si vis pacem, para bellum – if you want peace, prepare for war.

Pistorius warns of war in Europe – Germany in the “turning point”

Especially in Germany, where the fury of war once raged particularly violently, there is a strong tendency to return to the order of the day as quickly as possible after the pathetically proclaimed “turning point” and to seek salvation not in deterrence, but in a naive pacifism a la Wagenknecht. The defense minister’s financial wishes were recently coolly ironed out in the cabinet. Instead of the ten billion euros he had hoped for, he only received 1.7.

But Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine and the war unleashed by the Hamas terrorists in the Middle East show: the old world order has collapsed along with the “Pax Americana” and the world has become a more dangerous place. The dictator Putin, just as he is now stirring up anger against the Jews in Russia, can also ignite in the Baltics and the Balkans at any time if he can smell the impotence of the West.

War in Israel: The USA is still preventing the impending conflagration

Let’s be honest: The fact that a conflagration involving many Arab countries has not (yet) broken out in Palestine and Israel is not thanks to the empty words of the (again quarreling) Europeans – but to the two aircraft carriers that US President Joe Biden is carrying to the east Mediterranean sent to deter Iran and its terrorist brigades from entering the war. If the isolationists around Trump regain power in the USA, America’s promise of protection for Europe and Germany will no longer be worth anything. It’s good that Pistorius pointed this out.

