Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s name is coming out in the Bollywood drugs racket. Now after the name of Dipika in the drugs case, a chat related to this case has also surfaced, after which the actress is being trolled heavily on social media. Apart from this, some pictures of that party also came out recently, for which Deepika had demanded drugs from Karishma.

Well, in this story, we will not talk about Deepika Padukone and her drug connection, but about the relationship between her and Ranbir Kapoor. The whole world knows that there was a time when Deepika and Ranbir were in love with each other. The two could not see anything other than each other. But this beautiful love story had a very sad ending, which shocked even his fans.



Bollywood’s most beautiful couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s relationship ended many years ago. But even today when it comes to love story in Bollywood, Ranbir-Deepika’s name definitely appears in the list. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor first appeared in the film ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ on the silver screen in the year 2007 and from here the love story of both started. In Ranbir’s love, Deepika also got a tattoo named RK on her neck.

According to the news, Deepika did not like friendship with Ranbir’s girls. In those days, Ranbir’s name started to be associated with many more actresses. After which both of them parted their way. According to sources, Deepika and Ranbir also wanted to get married but the news of the breakup between the two surprised everyone. Talking about their breakup, Deepika herself told in an interview that- ‘When I and Ranbir were in a relationship, many people told me that he is cheating on you. I also knew this thing myself. But I gave him a second chance. Then one day I caught him red handed. I have never betrayed anyone while in a relationship, I think it is better to cheat someone than to be single. ‘ Both later worked in films like ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Tamasha’.