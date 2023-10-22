Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

A study shows how not only women’s working lives but also their retirement planning can take a turn in just twenty minutes.

The EU’s Pay Transparency Directive came into force last June, but women still earn less than men. This gap is called the “gender pay gap”. In 2022 alone, according to the Federal Statistical Office, female employees earned 18 percent less per hour than male employees. This gap increases with increasing professional experience, especially in certain industries.

This is how your studies affect your pension

What the gender pay gap has to do with your pension

This financial gap, which is not only caused by lower salaries, but also by unpaid care work can be explained, is not limited to professional life. Your retirement provision is also affected, as your pension payout depends, among other things, on your income. Here you can find out how exactly you can calculate your pension.

According to the Federal Ministry of Labor, pensioners with at least 45 years of insurance in Germany received an average pension of 1,543 euros per month at the end of last year. Men received an average pension amount of 1,637 euros per month. On average, women received a good 300 euros less Pension, so only 1323 euros.

This is how the gender pay gap becomes “Gender Pension Gap“, which, by the way, is largest in Germany compared to European countries. This is followed by Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Great Britain and France. The gender pension gap is smallest in Estonia. This is closely followed by Slovakia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Latvia.

What the choice of your field of study has to do with your pension

The gender pay gap, which – if you don’t take precautions – will later become the gender pension gap, also depends on your choice of subject. Because in professions where higher wages are achieved, for example in the areas of engineering and natural sciences (so-called MINT subjects), there are still fewer women working and fewer women are studying these subjects.

A joint study by the Federal Institute for Population Research (BiB) and the German Center for University and Science Research (DZHW) shows that prospective students are not necessarily aware of the long-term salary prospects of certain subjects. Against this background, the studywhether information about this influences the choice of subject.

Even 20 minutes makes a big difference

The study is based on the data from the Berlin panel of eligible students and was recently published in the renowned specialist journal European Sociological Review published. For this purpose, data from over 1,000 Berlin students with a high proportion of educationally disadvantaged households were evaluated. It turned out that just twenty minutes of information about the costs of studying and the salaries that can be achieved by field of study as well as financing options for studying means that young women are less likely to choose the usually lower-paying “social subjects”.

Do my years at university actually count towards my pension? Students should ask themselves this question more often. © IMAGO / Westend61

This result shows that choosing a subject and providing information about income levels before enrollment has the potential to reduce the gender pay gap and poverty in old age, which particularly affects women.

“Imaginations of their future income can influence women in their decision to study, but also in their choice of subject, and thus contribute to the gender pay gap when young women in particular choose subjects that are less financially profitable,” explains Katharina Spieß, director of the BiB. It would also make sense to “inform young people about the sectors in which family and paid work can be combined in later working life without major reductions in income,” emphasizes Frauke Peter from the DZHW.

