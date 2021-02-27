Emmanuel Faber saved his job. But for how long ? The CEO of Danone presented, last week, the financial results of the number one of the French agrifood. No loss on the horizon and a turnover of 23.6 billion euros. But the 1.7 billion euros which is lacking compared to 2019 as well as the decline in the profitability of the group can transform its presidency into an ejection seat according to the decisions of the board of directors. Because Emmanuel Faber has been the target for three months of two “activist” funds which have called for pressing the button.

A proven method

Compared to asset managers who weigh in the trillions, these funds are akin to mosquitoes. But like these insects, their bites are feared by the executives of all major listed companies. Because their method is well established. They track down companies with flourishing business but with a booming stock market price and scattered shareholding. They then acquire a minimal share of the capital, just enough to assert their interest publicly, and call with great media noise to fire the leaders to change strategy 180 degrees in order to boost the stock market value of the firm, therefore dividends and capital gains on resale. It is this raid that Artisan Partners and Bluebell Capital Partners have carried out on Danone, using the blunt argument for stock marketers: the share has lost a quarter of its value in one year, hovering around 50 euros while that of Nestlé has doubled.

If these two activist funds have not managed to oust Emmanuel Faber, they can already achieve a good financial operation. Artisan Partners, which claims to hold 1.6 billion of Danone’s capital, saw the share price of the specialist in dairy products and mineral water jump 3%. In addition, the CEO of the multinational launched, in mid-2020, a major plan to reorganize activities, with 2,000 jobs cut across the world out of the 100,000 existing, in order to “create value”. Because, we haven’t told you yet: one of the constants of these stock market raids carried out by activist funds is that, in the end, employees pay the price.