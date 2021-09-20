Compared to other major European metropolises, such as Paris or London, Barcelona or Milan, Rome is characterized by its extraordinary historical sedimentation, which translates into a very significant part of its identity. It produces a striking contrast with the banality of this observation, the substantial absence of issues related to the historical and cultural identity of Rome in the electoral campaign of the local elections on 3 October.

An absence that appears all the more serious the greater the contribution of intellectuals, cultural institutions, the extraordinary world of associations that moves around the themes of the history and artistic heritage of Rome, to the redefinition of an identity of the city and, for that very reason, to face and solve some of its endemic problems.

Precisely for this reason, the theme of the mobilization of intellectuals is invoked by many, their call to assume in this phase a very specific civil responsibility, in their multiple functions as exponents of the historical-humanistic culture, certainly, but also of technical knowledge. scientific and social sciences. What contribution can intellectuals make to the revival of Rome? In other words, is Rome’s humanistic and universalistic tradition destined to remain an object of historical interest or is this identity still capable of speaking a current language and providing tools for the future?

Conversation with: Fausto Caggia, Professor of Private Law at the University of Enna “Kore”, Candidate to the Capitoline Assembly for the Virginia Raggi civic list.

Simone Misiani, professor of economic history at the University of Teramo and director of the Interuniversity Geopolitical Research Center of the City of Foundation.

Gaetano Sabatini, professor of economic history at the Roma Tre University and director of the Institute of History of Mediterranean Europe ISEM of the CNR.

Alessandro Albanese Ginammi, research fellow of the Institute of History of Mediterranean Europe ISEM of the CNR.