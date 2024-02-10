'I Am Legend' is a post-apocalyptic science fiction film starring Will Smith that was released in 2008 and was based on the 1954 book of the same name, written by Richard Matheson. The film had very good opinions from critics, as well as support from the public, since it had a global box office collection of more than 586 million dollars, after an initial budget of 150 million dollars. Such was the impact generated by this film, which was directed by Francis Lawrencewhich a sequel was announced in 2023, which will feature Michael B. Jordan in the co-star, along with Smith.

In 'I'm legend', Will Smith played Dr. Robert Neville, who in the story had Sam, his faithful companion and with whom he gave us, probably, one of the saddest moments of the film. The German shepherd's real-life name is Abbey, whom the Oscar-winning actor wanted to adopt, but couldn't. Here we tell you the whole story.

Why didn't Will Smith adopt Abbey, the dog who played Sam in 'I Am Legend'?

During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2008, Will Smith He noted that he became very fond of Abbeyhis partner in 'I'm legend', so he talked to his trainer so that he could give him the opportunity to adopt her, without success. “I was begging him. I was like: 'Please let me have Abbey. Please, please let me have it'” Smith revealed.

However, even though the coach's response disappointed him, the 'Bad Boys' actor preferred to take things calmly and make jokes about the situation. “But you know, she has her own family now, so it was just another one of those fleeting Hollywood romances. One of those things that just happens and you know, what happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas,” he said.

This event with Abbey was not just a simple whim for Smith, since he himself confessed that before she had made the decision not to have pets, because he had experienced a traumatic moment some time ago that left him marked for many years.

“When I was little, I was probably 9 years old, and I had a dog that got hit by a car. So I said, 'That's it! I will not do it anymore. “I'm not going to do all that falling in love with dogs anymore,” he said.

What happened to Abbey, the dog from 'I Am Legend'?

In an interview with Espinof, Steve Berens, owner of Animals of Distinction, a company dedicated to animal training, said that he was in charge of training Abbey, who came to him when she was just under 2 years old. In said dialogue, Berens confirmed the German shepherd's good relationship with Will Smith. He “he treated her from day one as his main co-star. “He took it very seriously,” he commented.

Sam was Neville's faithful companion, until he made a drastic decision after she was bitten by a zombie. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

However, despite his good work in 'I'm legend'Berens stated that Abbey He had no more important jobs after the film. “She appeared in a series that did not last long on screen. “She had small appearances here and there in different television series, but since then she was mainly a mascot,” the coach stated.

Finally, Berens pointed out that Abbey He died a few years ago due to his advanced age. “In the end he stayed with my daughter's family and my two granddaughters. She lived there and they brought her to visit every so often. Later, shortly before she died, we brought her back home until she died of natural causes. As unfortunately happens to all of us, she grew older. It was a tough time, she was a really good dog,” she concluded.

