During the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Sergio Pérez remained in control of his teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican driver was lucky with the safety car and his teammate’s pit stop. Then you expected Verstappen to close the gap for a while, pass his teammate and disappear on the horizon. How different was the reality. Pérez caught up with his teammate before Verstappen’s pit stop and won the race. How is that possible?

Verstappen explains during the press conference after the GP of Azerbaijan what was lacking in his duel with Pérez: “I think in the first stint maybe I should have been a bit more aggressive with the way I used my tires. I think I was just too careful.’ Verstappen saw his teammate approaching just before his tire change: ‘Checo was already quite close to me and then we made the call to pit.’

Verstappen on the timing of his pit stop

“I saw a car had stopped, but I thought maybe it was blocked.” By this, Verstappen means that he thought De Vries had locked his brakes and shot straight ahead. “I can’t see that, but it’s something we need to look at. You could clearly see that a wheel was damaged and it looked like he couldn’t get back to the pits, even if he put it in reverse,” says Verstappen.

After this, Verstappen has to chase. In no time Leclerc is seen and Verstappen can start hunting his teammate. But that is not easy: ‘After the safety car I tried to put pressure on Checo and I tried to get into the DRS. I think it was pretty close one time.’ He also says that if he had kept that up, his tires would have worn out too quickly.

What Verstappen had the most trouble with in Baku

It was very difficult to find a good balance [bij het] enter to the center of the turn. And a lot of lap time here is about entering and mid-corner. And I just had a hard time with oversteer and understeer. I’ve been trying things on my wheel all race to get a better feel and better balance in the car.’ At the end, Verstappen managed to find a good balance, but by then it was already too late.

In the end, Verstappen acknowledges his superior in his teammate: ‘I think I can be quite happy with second place. I mean, of course you always want to win, but I think sometimes you need these weekends to learn and to learn more about the car. […] You have to recognize and also appreciate that another has done a great job. And that’s exactly what happened today.’