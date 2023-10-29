October 28, 2023 was a very sad day for the world of Hollywood and for all fans of ‘Friends’, a successful comedy series from the late 90s, since Matthew Perry, remembered for his role as Chandler Bing, was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home in Los Angeles. According to information issued by American media such as TMZ and Los Angeles Times, the 54-year-old actor was found with signs of drowning; However, the official cause of his death is still unknown, which will be known when the corresponding autopsy is performed.

Despite his great success in the aforementioned sitcom, Perry made it known that he did not see his performance in the series, this due to a strong reason that did not bring back good memories and that even embarrassed him.

Why couldn’t Matthew Perry watch ‘Friends’?

The Massachusetts-born actor revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2022, shortly after the release of his book ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’that the resounding success of ‘Friends’ and the fame he obtained from it meant a great change in his life, since during those years his addiction to drugs and alcohol began. “He took 55 vicodins a day and weighed 128 kilos,” Perry said.

“When I’m heavy it’s alcohol, when I’m thin it’s pills. I could drink, take opiates, cocaine. I realized season by season because of how I looked. That’s why I don’t want to see it, because that’s what I see,” confessed the actor, who was also part of the cast of films such as ‘My neighbor, the murderer’ (2000), ‘My neighbor, the murderer 2’ (2004), ’17 again’ (2009), among others.

Matthew Perry’s stormy experience during ‘Friends’

Perry’s addiction to drugs and alcohol accompanied him for much of the 10 years in which the series was on the air, during which time he was admitted to the hospital on several occasions. Even in 2018, he was close to losing his life due to a gastrointestinal perforation, which is why he was sent to a hospital again, where he underwent emergency surgery.

In 'Friends', Perry shared a cast with Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

In ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’, his biographical book, the actor told the moment when he was admitted to a hospital with only a 2% chance of survival and when he was placed on a machine called ECMO, which makes the heart and lungs work. In addition, he recalled that there were four more people in said device, who eventually died, leaving him as the only survivor.