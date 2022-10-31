Fifa has shown all its power by warning Tunisia that it could be left out of the World Cup in Qatara few days before the start of the tournament.

The reason? An unacceptable political intervention in sports matters, they pointed out.

The entity warned Tunisia of a possible premature elimination if the national government interferes in football matters, such as the frequent comments of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Kamel Deguiche, who opened the possibility of “dissolving the federal offices.”

It is worth mentioning that the FIFA member federations must be free from legal and political interference, according to the organization’s codes, under penalty of being excluded from all competitions.

The protest for the interference in the operation of the country’s football federation (FTF) and has asked for clarification on what the aforementioned minister would do, while reminding the FTF that the member associations are “legally required to conduct their affairs independently and without the undue influence of third parties”.

If they finally decide to punish the country for this alleged unauthorized interference, neither the clubs nor the national teams could play the FIFA tournaments; starting of course with the next World Cup.

For the tournament in Qatar, Tunisia is in Group D along with the most recent champion France and Australia, Denmark.

Australia openly criticized Qatar

The Australian soccer team, Tunisia’s groupmate, has also generated controversy, becoming the first team qualified for the 2022 World Cup to openly criticize Qatar for the “lack of respect for human rights“.

We have learned that the tournament was associated with the suffering of migrant workers and their families and that cannot be ignored.

Sixteen members of the Australian men’s team, which is in the French group, along with Denmark and Tunisia, appear in a brief video explaining their position.

“These last two years we have dedicated ourselves to understand and learn more about the situation in Qatar“, explain the soccer players. “We are not experts but we listen to organizations like Amnesty (International), Fifa” and, “more importantly, foreign workers in Qatar”.

The video is accompanied by a statement from the Australian Football Federation.

“We appreciate the significant progress and legislative reforms that have taken place in Qatar in recent years to recognize and protect workers’ rights and encourage all actors to continue on this path of reformthe FFA wrote.

“However, we have also learned that the tournament was associated with the suffering of migrant workers and their families and that cannot be ignored.“, continues the text. Football Australia also urged the small emirate to show greater tolerance towards homosexual relationships, which are currently illegal in Qatar.

*With information from Futbolred and AFP