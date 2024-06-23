Lamine Yamal has stolen the spotlight at Euro 2024. The Spanish winger has had very convincing performances with the Spanish National Team at 16 years old. However, the Red Fury could merit a sanction for fielding it in UEFA’s top national team tournament.
According to information from the German newspaper Sports Bild, Spain would be subject to a sanction because it would be violating a German federal law. In the host country of Euro 2024, there is a youth protection law which stipulates that minors under 18 years of age cannot work after 8:00 p.m.
This law applies to both German and foreign workers. Although there is an exception contemplated in the law for athletes, it stipulates that in this case athletes are allowed to work until 11:00 p.m.
It should be noted that the fine that the Spanish National Team would receive would only be economic, not sporting. That is, said fine would have no impact on the Red Fury’s participation in Euro 2024.
The law provides that while the player is in the stadium, whether giving interviews or even taking a post-match bath, the fine must be applied.
This scenario happened against Italy and could be repeated against Albania this Monday, June 24 at the Mekur Spiel-Arena.
