Maria De Filippi, the defense of Giovanni Padovani would have asked the Court to listen to the presenter. What would the link be?

The defense of Giovanni Padovani, according to some rumors that have emerged, he would have asked the Court of Assizes of Bologna to listen to Maria De Filippi among the witnesses. What would the presenter have to do with the crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi?

The 27-year-old footballer’s lawyer would have declared that his client, on the very day he put an end to his ex’s life, would have had a telephone contact with the Transmission Men and Women, to participate as a competitor the following week. This would indicate that Padovani he would not have premeditated the crimehaving plans for the future.

Also according to some widespread information, the lawyer would have asked for a match on that phone call to the television program. But not having obtained any response, he would have asked for the presenter Maria DeFilippi be heard in the process.

Giovanni Padovani’s defense asks for checks on the defendant’s ability to understand and want

The defense also requested some investigations on Giovanni Padovani’s ability to understand and want and on his ability to face a trial.

An aspect commented by the lawyers of Alessandra Matteuzzi’s family, who on the contrary affirm that there is no element that can demonstrate that the 27-year-old footballer was not, at the time of the events, able to understand his actions.

We understand the needs of the defense and the desire to defend Padovani in every way, even with unfounded requests.

There are several people they could be called to testify during the process. Alessandra’s family and friends, the neighbors, the police who investigated the matter and also Padovani’s fellow footballers.

The crime of Alessandra Matteuzzi

The woman had denounced her ex for stolking, Giovanni had become obsessive and jealous, controlled her, teased her and didn’t let her live in peace. But the authorities had not yet had a chance to open the case.

On the day of the crime, the accused waited for his ex under his house and attacked her first with his bare hands and then with a hammer. Eventually, he pounced on the woman with a wrought iron bench in the foyer.

The neighbors, witnesses of the scene, tried to reason with him, but Padovani kept repeating that Alessandra he was cheating. In the end, he waited for the police and he got himself arrested.