Manchester City has set the standard in English football in recent years and last season they finally achieved their great goal in Europe by winning the Champions League for the first time, thus completing the treble.
City's success dates back to Sheikh Mansour's arrival in the blue half of Manchester in 2008, when the Abu Dhabi royal transformed the club's fortunes thanks to his investment.
But the ambition of parent company City Football Group, the corporate entity that owns Manchester City, is not limited to the management of a single team, and in 2013 a global multi-club project was conceived. The group now includes 12 different clubs and their various teams in men's, women's and youth football in 12 countries and every continent except Africa.
Being part of the same group as clubs like New York City, Melbourne City and Mumbai City is not a problem when it comes to UEFA rules. But as the rules stand, which prevent multiple clubs owned by the same entity from competing simultaneously in European competitions, there are issues that need to be addressed and resolved.
In reality, it is not a problem in the case of Palermo, Troyes or Lommel, all of them second division teams in their respective countries. The problem could be in Spain, with Girona, which is flying in LaLiga and is on its way to qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in its history.
Article 5 of the UEFA Champions League regulations states that no club in any UEFA competition may: “own or deal in securities or shares of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition, be a member of any another club participating in a UEFA club competition, being involved in any capacity in the management, administration and/or sporting performance of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition or having any power in the management, administration and /or sporting performance of any other club participating in a UEFA club competition.”
The rules are designed to prevent a single entity, whether an individual or a group, from exercising control authority over multiple teams, which could raise huge questions about impartiality if the two teams in question were to face each other in the same competition. .
Girona is not 100% owned by the City Football Group, but it is the majority shareholder with 47% of the Catalan team's shares after an investment in 2017.
Until relatively recently, Girona fell into a category similar to that of the rest of the European clubs in the City Football Group. They had never played in the top flight before 2017 and returned to the second tier of Spanish football for three more years after being relegated in 2019. Girona barely reached the Segunda playoffs in 2022 before returning to LaLiga last season and 2023/24 is just his second year back.
And yet, Girona are currently on a similar trajectory to Leicester when the Foxes somewhat broke the Premier League status quo to become champions of England in 2016. Girona have won 13 of their first 16 league games and, at this moment, leads Real Madrid by two points in the leadership of the League, after beating FC Barcelona 4-2 at home.
There is a chance they can continue like this and win the title. But even if they don't achieve it, it is very possible that Girona will finish in the top four and qualify for the next Champions League. But with a common owner to Manchester City, this is where problems could arise under the aforementioned regulations.
UEFA rules would give priority to the club that finishes highest in its respective domestic league. And while City have dominated the Premier League for a number of years, their recent struggle for wins suggests there are no guarantees they can overtake Girona on that stage.
The short answer is no. With the rise of multiple club ownership, UEFA does not want to find itself in a situation where teams are prevented from competing at European level, especially if, apart from a common owner or shareholder, there is no direct link or influence over the operation of these equipment.
When this issue was recently raised as an issue for Manchester United, who will become part-owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, which already owns OGC Nice, 90min reported that the company had contacted UEFA and He had been assured that there were no major problems. UEFA is aware that if it does not adapt the regulations to prevent clubs from being sanctioned, this could be something that continues to arise.
UEFA was forced to investigate this multi-club issue when both RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg qualified for the 2017/18 edition of the Champions League.
Red Bull had owned Salzburg and Leipzig for several years, so when both teams won a place in Europe's top competition, changes had to be made to ensure that no one associated with either team had influence over the other. .
The lead investigator alleged the existence of “several links between the legal entity Red Bull GmbH and the clubs (as well as between the clubs themselves) which suggest that Red Bull exercises a 'decisive influence' over the FCS.” [Salzburgo] and the RBL [Leipzig] in contravention of article 5.01.” But Salzburg made significant changes behind the scenes that caused UEFA to decide that the link was not so strong.
The chairman of Salzburg's board of directors, who was linked to Red Bull, resigned from his position, while “certain people” linked to both Red Bull and Leipzig were also removed to ensure that no one working at the Austrian team had links. with the German team.
Agreements between the two clubs, including loan agreements, also had to be broken, as did mutual sponsorship agreements with Red Bull. Once these changes were made, UEFA ensured that no entity had a controlling influence over the two teams and allowed both to participate in the Champions League.
In fact, Salzburg and Leipzig were drawn together in the 2018/19 Europa League, which brought this issue more to light, but UEFA remains convinced that both teams are separate entities.
