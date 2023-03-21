New York is preparing for a new day of protests, this time, promoted by the defenders of former President Donald Trump, who eHe is being investigated in a court in that city for the crimes of false declaration and violation of the electoral financing law.

(We recommend reading: What can happen if criminal charges are filed against Trump?).

The controversy that gave rise to the investigation was unleashed by Stormy Daniels, a porn actress, who He claims to have had an affair with the former president and that according to his statements, a Trump lawyer would have given him money in exchange for his silence.

The extramarital affair would have continued for several years before Trump’s campaign for the presidency, but at election time The actress would have been contacted by the lawyer Michael Cohen, who would have given her $130,000 in November 2016 in exchange for silence.

The tycoon was the one who communicated the possibility that he was arrested this Tuesday, after the decision made by the Manhattan grand jury that is analyzing the case. His organization is said to have falsified records to make reimbursements with the intention of committing a crime.

(Also: DEA warns of ‘sharp increase’ in fentanyl trafficking with zombie drug in the US.)

The investigation is led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whom Trump has repeatedly referred to as a corrupt official. The arguments of the Prosecutor’s Office are based on the fact that the former president would have had the intention of buying the woman’s silence and not affecting their marital relationship.

In case of a possible chargeDonald Trump would become the first former president of the United States to be charged with a criminal offense. In fact, it is said that the businessman could be arrested this afternoon.

Trump supporters, in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Given the remarks, Trump’s defense says it is a dirty strategy to discredit the campaign that the former president wants to face the 2024 presidential elections.

The New York police reinforced the security of the city and installed barricades in front of the court and the “Trump Tower”, the luxurious building of the magnate on fifth avenue.

(You may be interested: Tragedy in New York: five brothers between the ages of 8 and 17 die in an accident).

There is also warning about a possible reaction from the former president’s followers, who have already starred in scenes of violence in the search for Trump’s defense. The most relevant case was the assault on the capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021.

On the other hand, it is said that Trump would travel from his Mar-a-Lago mansion, in Palm Beach (Florida), to give his version of the events before the Manhattan court.

JUAN PABLO CONTRERAS RIVERS

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news…

Donald Trump says he will be ‘arrested’ on Tuesday, calls for protests

US backs Russia to account for war crimes in Ukraine

Armando Benedetti in Washington: Monomers and Saab on your agenda?