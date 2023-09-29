The efforts that countries such as United States, Colombia and Panama to stop the flow of migrants through Darien Gap Not only will they not work, but they will probably aggravate the situation for the thousands of migrants who use the route daily as a way north.

That’s what a recent report published by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) says, written by the deputy director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) for the Americas, Juan Pappier, and Caitlyn Yates, researcher at the University of British Columbia.

The report, titled How the dangerous Darien became an avenue for migration from the Americaspresents a historical x-ray of the traffic through this jungle area and the dramatic increase that has occurred in the last three years.

According to these, of reporting fewer than 11,000 migrants annually over the past decadeit rose to almost half a million so far in 2023.

After outlining a series of reasons that explain this exodus –among them the closure of other migration routes, the crisis in Venezuela and the economic conditions in many countries-, the report concludes that, at least in the short term, it is unlikely that the flow will stop.

According to Unicef, more than 150 minors arrived in Panama without their parents, some of them were newborn babies, an increase of almost 20 times compared to 2020. Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

“Migration in and through the Darién is not going to end, at least in the near future. The road itself is already a last resort for migrants. Trying to discourage migrants and asylum seekers from crossing, or closing the most established routes, is not going to stop the thousands already in line for the trip or future migrants,” he says in the report.

A crucial reason for this, they say, “is that the factors that drive people to take this journey have not disappeared. In fact, many of the crises that force people to leave their countries have only worsened in recent months and years. Therefore, if authorities intensify their efforts to stop migration through the Darien, what will most likely change are the routes they take, the risks they face and the reception they receive on both sides of the border. “The needs of displaced people to make these trips will almost certainly persist.”

They also argue that the situation will tend to worsen: “Research shows that blocking established routes does not end migration, but rather pushes people towards more dangerous routes. If more established land passes became inaccessible, it is likely that sea routes would be used more frequently, as would other more remote routes deep in the jungle.”

According to the authors, instead of trying to close the border or seeing migrants as a challengegovernments should focus on the challenges these people face both in the Darien Gap and in their countries of origin.

Walkers must battle snakes, steep ravines, swollen rivers, tropical downpours and, most dangerously, criminals linked to drug trafficking. See also In Focus - The difficulties faced by Afghan refugees in Brazil Photo: Raúl ARBOLEDA / AFP

“The United States and other countries could continue to create legal pathways for more diverse groups of migrants.”

“The United States and other countries could continue to create legal pathways for more diverse groups of migrants. Advocates have called on South American governments to strengthen access to asylum and refugee status for people fleeing persecution, and to increase integration efforts for all types of newcomers. And all interested governments could direct their efforts to making the region safer for those who cross,” the report says.

