It’s a screaming secret. At least in the corridors of the Capitol. This month, most likely, the Republican majority in the House of Representatives plans to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

If it does, as expected, Biden would become the fourth president in all of history to face such a process.

The indictment they are working on is related to Hunter Biden’s business, the son of the president, with companies from China, Ukraine and Romania, when he was the vice president of Barack Obama (between 2008 and 2016).

It is already known that Hunter was hired by companies in these countries during this period and that he received at least US$2 million in consulting payments.

The Republicans allege that, in principle, they were businesses that he obtained given the position of power that his father had at that time.

Something that, even if it were true, It does not constitute a crime in itself and is something that has already been investigated by US prosecutors. In fact, the same could be said of members of the Donald Trump family, who did or obtained business during his presidency with people or countries that sought to position themselves against the Republican.

What would be illegal is that Biden had acted, from his position of power, to benefit your child’s clients. Even more, Republicans are now arguing that the president may have benefited financially as well with his son’s business.

Something that, without a doubt, would be a crime. Since January, when they regained control of the House, the Republicans have launched several investigations into the Biden family businesses focused on Hunter.

Neither these investigations, nor others carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, have found any link between the president and those businesses or traces that he had received a payment. Something that the president has vehemently denied since the beginning of this defense.



For the Democrats and allies of Biden, the investigation of the Republicans is nothing more than a political theater with which they want to take revenge of the two impeachment processes that were opened to Trump during his presidency and that they plan to use to weaken the president in his race for re-election.

Plus, says Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, “they are desperate to try to distract the public from the criminal proceedings that have been opened up to Trump.”

According to what they want to achieve is a moral equivalence between Trump and Biden trying to leave in the environment that Biden would be equally corrupt.

Even at least two House Republicans, Ken Buck and Don Bacon, have said publicly that they see no reason to start impeachment proceedings at this time.

“There are three House committees that are investigating to determine if there is any connection between the president and Hunter’s business dealings. If they get to a point where they can find evidence then I think the Republicans will move in that direction. But not at this time I am convinced that this evidence exists and that is why I am not going to support an investigation for that purpose,” Buck said a couple of days ago.

The cases also look different on the surface. The first impeachment trial against Trump was for having pressured the leader of another country (Ukraine) to open an investigation against Biden who at the time was his likely container for the election. And there are official documents where that request makes it express. In addition, because the White House stopped aid to that country as a strategy to force that investigation, of which there is also evidence. The question, therefore, was whether that was enough to remove a president.

The second was for the events that led to the insurrection of January 6, 2021. when a mob of his supporters took over the Capitol to prevent the certification of Biden’s victory in the presidential elections. Something for which Trump has already been accused in two criminal proceedings. One that of the Special Prosecutor Jack Smith and another that is brought forward in the state of Georgia for electoral interference.

In the case of Biden, he would be accused of having benefited – financially – from his children’s businesses but so far no document has emerged indicating this.

In any case, the topic is moving. This week, several of the candidates for the Republican Party’s nomination, including former Vice President Mike Pence, called for an investigation.

According to Pence, the public must know the truth and the investigation could resolve the doubts, for one side or the other. Trump, for his part, has escalated his attacks against Biden, whom he classifies as the most corrupt president in history, without providing evidence in this regard beyond the conspiracy theories circulating on social networks.

The American public, moreover, seems to have questions. According to recent surveys, at least 60 percent believe that Biden did play a role in his son’s business with China and Ukraine.

A fact that gives impetus to the republican plans. Unlike a judicial process in which to accuse a person it is necessary to have concrete evidence, The impeachment inquiry, being a political process, does not meet the same standards.

In fact, it can be ordered without a vote by the Speaker of the House, in this case Kevin McCarthy. And the Republican has already said that his party is heading in that direction.

The first step, that is, to order the investigation, only requires stating that the president could have committed “treason, bribery and other crimes or serious misdemeanors”, as read in the Constitution.

That crime or crimes would then have to be typified in an article of impeachment and would give almost unlimited powers to the Chamber to initiate a formal investigation that would take about three months.

After which the article or articles would have to be voted on by the full Chamber. The reason why the Republicans have been cautious so far is because their majority in the House is rather Pyrrhic (4 votes).

In other words, in order to approve them, they would have to have the support of almost all of their members, since raising articles and not being able to approve them would be shameful and detrimental to their political and electoral interests.

However, McCarthy apparently believes that he has the necessary votes and therefore it is already taken for granted that he will throw himself into the ring. Not to do so, among other things, would also be embarrassing since the Republicans have dedicated so far this year to this investigation.

The process, even if it passes the test in the Chamber, is bound to fail. The Constitution provides that the trial against the president would be advanced by the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats and where a two-thirds vote is required to convict.

Votes that, of course, they do not have. The most probable thing, therefore, is that the Senate dispatches the process in an “express” way. and acquit Biden in the first months of next year.

Who ends up winning politically with all this is not clear. From the Republican perspective, his acquittal would be for partisan reasons and would leave the idea that the president committed a crime but was protected by his allies. Which would open a new line of attack and weaken him for the general elections.

For Democrats, a process devoid of evidence would constitute proof of a vendetta for political purposes and a waste of time and resources that could help them win back the House and guarantee another four years of Biden in the White House.

That is what remains to be seen.

