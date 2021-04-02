No other country is managing the corona crisis as badly as Brazil. This puts a strain on the health system and affects poor people in particular.

Rio de Janeiro / Brazil – The Brazilian activist Gizele Martins is used to mismanagement and poverty to be faced. She lives in Maré, one of the largest ghetto in the north of Rio de Janeiro with around 140,000 inhabitants. To be forgotten by politics is part of everyday life there. So she waited after the outbreak of the pandemic did not even ask for government aid, but started actions in the fight against the pandemic together with the non-governmental organization “Frente Mare”. “First we distributed disinfectants, then masks, too,” she says.

As more and more people stayed at home or lost their jobs, hunger also grew in the slums in Brazil favelas to be named. Martins therefore also collected food donations and distributed them. “We also did a lot of educational work, especially on social media,” says the activist. Many people would have been on top of that pandemic did not know how to act. Martins was initially optimistic that such civil society actions could help counter the virus, she is now increasingly desperate.

Brazil is managing the pandemic poorly – almost 300,000 corona deaths

Almost 300,000 people are in Brazil in the meantime died of the consequences of Corona, a disproportionately large number of them in the Slums of the country. More than eleven million Brazilians have been shown to have been infected with the virus – the number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher, as there was hardly any testing in poor regions at the beginning of the pandemic and currently between 2000 and 3000 people are dying every day. On March 23, the death toll reached its sad high of 3,251 – a fatal interim result, also because nothing indicates that the situation is improving quickly. A study by an Australian think tank looked at the performance of 98 countries in the Management of the pandemic. Brazil came last, Germany ended up in the middle. The danger in Brazil corona dying is particularly high in the favelas – people die in the favelas up to three times as often Slums on the virus.

“Far too little money is invested in public health care,” says activist Martins. With the vaccination it goes in Brazil Hardly any progress, only around five percent of the population have so far received at least one vaccine dose. At the same time, the first cases of corruption relating to life-saving cans are becoming known. “The hospitals are all overcrowded, but at the same time people are no longer obeying the rules,” says Martins.

No rules and hardly any support

This is also due to the fact that the Brazilian government does not publicly communicate distance and hygiene rules as the key to fighting pandemics: President Jair Bolsonaro Instead, would rather open everything up to save the economy.

The fatal health situation is getting worse in the favelas: “There has been no running water in my apartment in Maré for six months,” says Gizele Martins. “Of course, such conditions make the pandemic even worse.” Following hygiene rules, washing hands and staying at home becomes almost impossible.

Pandemic Management – According to the Covid Performance Index, these countries handle the pandemic worst:

1. Brazil

2. Mexico

3. Colombia

4. Iran

5. USA

6. Bolivia

7. Panama

8. Oman

9. Ukraine

10. Chile

According to this study, New Zealand performs best in pandemic management. Germany is in the middle of the field. The data for this list comes from a Study by the Lowy Institute from Australia. For this study there is also Pictures at Wetransfer, the rights are held by the Brazilian organization Frente Mare.

