Recently, a more than innovative study Presented by Dr. Neda Akhavan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), revealed surprising health benefits of baked potatoes, especially for people with diabetes.

The study, funded by the International Potato Center (CIP, for its acronym in English), analyzed the effects of incorporating a baked potato daily into the diet of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Over the course of a 12-week trial, The results showed a notable decrease in glucose levels. in fasting blood. In addition, Participants experienced improvements in their body compositionwaist circumference and resting heart rate.

During the rehearsal, The effects of consuming a 100-gram baked potato were compared with an equivalent serving of white rice, in terms of calories and carbohydrates.

Even though potatoes are loaded with starch, Its consumption did not result in harmful effects. In fact, it was observed that they helped pleasantly maintain more stable glucose levels compared to rice white, which can be of utmost importance for diabetes.

On the other hand, Dr. Akhavan, in dialogue with the aforementioned media, emphasized the importance of the proper preparation of potatoes. While boiling them can decrease the resistant starch content, which is a beneficial form of fiber, Baking them preserves these benefits.

In addition, the study highlighted that Frying them or adding fats can counteract their healthy benefits.so it was recommended to avoid these cooking methods. Another of the most essential conclusions of the study was The importance of eating potato skin. The reason? It is rich in fiber and nutrients that contribute to digestive and cardiovascular health.. In short, the key lessons to incorporate are those we will detail below: