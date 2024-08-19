According to the criteria of
The study, funded by the International Potato Center (CIP, for its acronym in English), analyzed the effects of incorporating a baked potato daily into the diet of adults with type 2 diabetes.
Over the course of a 12-week trial, The results showed a notable decrease in glucose levels. in fasting blood. In addition, Participants experienced improvements in their body compositionwaist circumference and resting heart rate.
Effects of baked potato on glucose levels and body composition
During the rehearsal, The effects of consuming a 100-gram baked potato were compared with an equivalent serving of white rice, in terms of calories and carbohydrates.
Even though potatoes are loaded with starch, Its consumption did not result in harmful effects. In fact, it was observed that they helped pleasantly maintain more stable glucose levels compared to rice white, which can be of utmost importance for diabetes.
On the other hand, Dr. Akhavan, in dialogue with the aforementioned media, emphasized the importance of the proper preparation of potatoes. While boiling them can decrease the resistant starch content, which is a beneficial form of fiber, Baking them preserves these benefits.
In addition, the study highlighted that Frying them or adding fats can counteract their healthy benefits.so it was recommended to avoid these cooking methods. Another of the most essential conclusions of the study was The importance of eating potato skin. The reason? It is rich in fiber and nutrients that contribute to digestive and cardiovascular health.. In short, the key lessons to incorporate are those we will detail below:
- Moderation and healthy preparation: Incorporating baked potatoes into your diet can be beneficial, but the key is to do so in moderation and choose healthy preparation methods. Baking is preferable to frying, and adding herbs and spices instead of fats is a great way to maintain their nutritional profile.
- Consultations with health professionals: Although the study suggests that baked potatoes may be a healthy option for people with diabetes, it is always advisable to consult your healthcare team before making any radical changes to your diet. They can offer you personalized guidance based on your specific health needs and goals.
