If Ukraine wants to defeat Russia and rebuild after the war, it will need huge sums of money, likely exceeding what Western voters and politicians are willing or able to provide. The good news is that there is already a huge amount of non-Western money available: the $300 billion of Russian sovereign assets frozen in Western jurisdictions.

The bad news, however, is that Western countries have not been able to agree on a plan of action shared to use these assets.

Frozen Russian reserves could tip the balance of war in Ukraine’s favor and greatly reduce the financial burden on Western taxpayers.

However, those who oppose its expropriation have failed to understand the harsh economic realities of the situation. Current levels of Western support are simply not sufficient for a Ukrainian victory to be achieved.

Western funding alone to support Ukraine in the war currently amounts to about $100 billion a year, or about $8.5 billion a month.

But for Ukraine to truly confront and pose a serious challenge to Russia, The West would have to raise this spending to $150 billion a year, or about $12.5 billion a month. This was the level of spending in mid-2023, when Ukraine was gaining ground.

However, at the end of 2023, Spending had plummeted to $4 billion a month and a bill to provide additional aid stalled in the U.S. Congress.causing Ukraine to lose lives, territory and momentum.

Should we really expect Western governments to ask their own taxpayers for another $50 billion a year to finance Ukraine? What if Donald Trump wins this year’s US presidential election and current US funding (about $45 billion a year) runs out?

Europe is unlikely to be willing or able to cover annual funding gapwhich would be much larger than $95 billion.

However, those who oppose seizing Russia’s assets do not offer any alternative or address the consequences of not financing Ukraine.

The costs for Europe

Make no mistake: a Ukrainian defeat would bring much higher social, political and economic costs to Europe in the form of huge refugee flows, increased security risks and hundreds of billions of dollars of increased annual defense spending.

Let’s not be mistaken: uA Ukrainian defeat would bring much higher social, political and economic costs for Europe in the form of huge refugee flows, increased security risks, and hundreds of billions of dollars of increased annual defense spending to counter the threat of Russian aggression.

Opponents of the seizure of Russia’s assets are not being honest with their own taxpayers about the reality of how the burden of that contribution is shared. An accurate description of the situation is that Western taxpayers are bearing the entire burden of the war, while Russian taxpayers’ assets are being protected.

This is neither morally correct nor politically acceptable. But opponents have presented many weak arguments for why this confiscation cannot be carried out.

One of the claims, that it would be illegal, has been widely questioned by legal experts, who have shown that international law allows such a measure.

Other arguments refer to economic risks, but they also do not stand up to scrutiny. We are told, for example, that the seizure of Russian assets could undermine the reserve currency status of the dollar and euro, with authoritarian regimes withdrawing their own reserves from the West.

But how realistic is this scenario? By tying up $300 billion worth of Russian assets in February 2022, The West has already put those funds out of the reach of the Russian central bank, and with conditions for their return that Russia is unlikely to ever accept. In this case, there is little practical difference between “frozen” and “seized.”

Furthermore, let us remember that the response of emerging market governments to this de facto seizure two years ago was to not act. Even if countries like China and Saudi Arabia wanted to move their assets elsewhere, how would they do it?

There is a reason emerging markets have trillions of dollars in assets in Western economies: there are simply no alternatives to G7 currencies and markets that can offer similar liquidity and security.

They would not move assets

Still, if a government moved its assets, it would face devastating consequences, destabilizing global markets and provoking retaliation in the form of Western sanctions and a flight to quality back to the euro and dollar.

Maybe China and Saudi Arabia talk the talk, but they will never do what they say because they understand that doing so would harm their own economies through lower global growth, less trade and investment, and lower oil and commodity prices. We know that these regimes value stability above all else. Why would they go bankrupt just to support Russian President Vladimir Putin?

Opponents of the confiscation also argue that this decision would leave Western assets in Russia subject to retaliation. But Russian state is already forcing the sale of these assets at bargain prices to the Kremlin’s alliesin addition to imposing punitive taxes on Western companies.

Furthermore, Western assets in Russia are much smaller than Russian assets in the West, and there is no compelling reason why Western taxpayers should bail out Western companies that made bad business investments.

Despite the many unrealistic or exaggerated risks associated with the seizure of Russian assets, there is one that must be taken seriously: the G7 countries must act in unison; otherwise, heAuthoritarian regimes can divide and govern by choosing between Western reserve currencies.

Switching from the dollar to the euro (or another currency) should not be considered a viable defense against asset freezing and seizure. If liquid alternatives to the dollar are allowed in G7 jurisdictions, reserve flight would become a real danger.

The choice is clear. Unless all frozen Russian assets are confiscated and handed over to Ukraine, Ukraine will lose the war and the cost to the West will be much greater. There is no logical alternative to asset seizure.

G7 leaders should stop making excuses, stop being dishonest with their own taxpayers and just do it.

TIMOTHY ASH

© PROJECT SYNDICATE

LONDON

Economist, Senior Sovereign Emerging Markets Strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management and Associate Fellow of Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme.

Effective monitoring of reconstruction funds The Ukrainian government and civil society are monitoring reconstruction efforts and can learn from some recent rebuilding plans to use digital tools effectively and efficiently. Reconstruction of Ukraine will arguably be the largest and most expensive undertaking in Europe since the post-World War II Marshall Plan.

The World Bank estimates that rebuilding the country will require almost $500 billion over the next decade. A figure that exceeds the costs of the most destructive natural disasters in recent years, such as the 2004 tsunami in the Indonesian province of Aceh and the 2023 earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Managing such a costly and complex task will require a comprehensive, systems-oriented approach. Digital tools should be used to streamline the process, increase transparency and facilitate accountability. To that end, the Ukrainian Government has already established the Digital Restoration Ecosystem for Responsible Management (Dream),

while a coalition of NGOs developed the Grand Recovery Portal, to collect, organize and publish open data on recovery projects at all stages. These systems are a step in the right direction. But when it comes to implementing them, it is instructive to consider large-scale reconstruction programs. Specifically, the reconstruction of Aceh after the Indian Ocean tsunami, led by the Government of Indonesia and supported by the World Bank, contains lessons on how to use digital tools effectively and efficiently. First, it is important to remember that even with the most advanced technology, People need to keep track of money.

Second, excessive planning has delayed many reconstruction efforts. Instead of creating a master plan, as Indonesia did for Aceh, Ukraine should establish a framework with basic principles, such as minimum requirements for building design and construction, and focus on speed. Third, Ukraine should separately track financial commitments and disbursements. Finally,

Strategic management of the largest players (institutions representing 85% of the portfolio) is crucial.

This will ensure that the majority of investments are used in the most efficient manner and meet the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

AUTHORS: Wolfgang Fengler and Vladyslav Rashkovan

© Project Syndicate

London.

Note edited for space reasons.