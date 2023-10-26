Comedian Shahak Shapira was born and raised in Israel. An interview about humor to cope with trauma, jokes about Hamas and the way Greta Thunberg expressed herself after the massacre.

Shahak Shapira 2015 in the Jewish Museum in Berlin: The artist was born in Israel in 1988 and moved to Germany with his mother and younger brother at the age of 14. He initially lived in an NPD stronghold in Saxony-Anhalt, but today he lives in Berlin and performs internationally as a comedian. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

Mr. Shapira, on October 7th Hamas attacked your native Israel, three days later you were in Berlin as a comedian already joked about it. Were you worried that it might be too early?

The show had been planned for a while. Then I asked myself: What do I do now? Am I going through with it? And am I bringing up the massacre? I couldn’t not bring it up. So the next question was: How do I address it? For the first half hour I did what was planned, i.e. tried out jokes. And then I asked the audience if we wanted to talk about it. That wasn’t what they came for. But I only wanted to talk to them about it when they were actually there. That’s why I had to make an agreement with them first.