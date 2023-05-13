A specimen of pallidinucha atlapetes. Felipe Villegas-Velez

Adriana Vitolo, a biologist and doctoral student at the National University of Colombia, left Bogotá on Friday for Villavicencio, a city 125 kilometers away in the eastern plains, to birdwatch all Saturday. A car took her in the afternoon to Puerto Gaitán and then she entered a group of civil society reserves known as the Triangle of the Puma, a place that she has been visiting for three years to join the Global Big Day, a massive event in which birders from all over the world go out to record birds on the second Saturday of May each year, which they later add to a platform known as eBird.

The first time Cornell University (United States), creator of the project, launched the initiative was in 2015. Worldwide, the largest bird record that year and in 2016 occurred in Peru. But as Carlos Mario Wagner-Wagner and Ana María Castaño, both part of the Global Big Day Coordinating Committee in Colombia, recounted, in 2017 they decided to organize themselves and remind the world that Colombia is the country with the largest number of bird species. Thus, they mounted a mission to beat the records.

“We started by creating a WhatsApp group with people we knew, who knew about birds, to invite them to go birding that day,” recalls Castaño. But the group grew and, currently, they not only have the National Committee, but also the G32, a group of representatives in each of the 32 departments of Colombia that mobilizes experts and amateur so that, during the Global Big Day, they go out to report, count and register birds throughout the country.

A group of bird enthusiasts observe different specimens in Colombia. Courtesy

Since 2017 – and only with the exception of 2021 – Colombia has been the country with the most bird records during the day. Just last year, there were a total of 1,536 species registered, which represented 20% of what entered the platform globally that day. Castaño estimates that some 7,000 people joined the effort at that time.

But beyond being a contest, in which Colombia already has an advantage as a country with abundant birds, Global Big Day is a powerful exercise in citizen science. “We are the country of birds, but very few know about them,” adds Wagner. “We are convinced that the more birdwatchers there are in Colombia, there will be a critical mass regarding environmental issues.”

Likewise, the data that is uploaded to EBird can be used to better understand the conservation status of the species, their migration routes or which ones are potentially in danger. “This year, in Colombia, the update of the National Bird Conservation Strategy is coming, which is a vision towards the year 2030,” adds Castaño. So the information that is collected today can also be an input.

Poster for the celebration of Global Big Day in Colombia. GLOBAL BIG DAY

To participate in the “pajareada” you do not have to be an expert. In fact, the way they are being organized is that for every group of five or six people who go birding, there is a person who knows about birds, so knowledge flows. However, if that is not the case, questions can be sent through the Whatsapp groups they have formed. “Sometimes there are people who send us, for example, an audio with the song of the bird they are listening to,” says Wagner. With that, and with the location of the person and knowing what habitat they are in, many experts can now identify the species for registration.

In addition, says Diego Ochoa, relationship director of the Humboldt Institute, behind the EBird platform there is also an “army” of experts, some 2,000 or 3,000 volunteers around the world who curate the lists of birds that are uploaded. to make sure everything is alright. Humboldt, for example, has an alliance with Cornell University to customize and review the registrations that are made for EBird in Colombia any day, not just during Global Big Day.

“For us it has never been about winning, but rather about having a world of data that informs conservation decisions that would not be possible without citizen science.” And that is what Global Big Day does, bringing people closer to the art of birding, which is also something scientific.

A specimen of a blue-fronted amazilia. Carlos Mario Wagner

This year, the invitation that the National Committee is making is for people to go out with the boys and girls. “Birds are a beautiful group, easy to see, striking, that moves many people,” is how Vitolo, from the National University, describes it, who has been making records since Friday night. He remembers that there are birds like owls and road guards that have nocturnal songs, and also that birds are early risers: at 4:30 am they begin to wake up. Today, too, thousands of birdwatchers, ornithologists, fans and children are doing it to watch their fluttering.

On a Global Big Day day, a group can record up to 80 birds. And everything is ready for it to be so. In the Puma Triangle, where Vitolo is located, each of the three reserves has up to three bird-watching trails. With BirdFair, the organization headed by Wagner, there are already 30 organized groups in Valle del Cauca. And in Antioquia, says Castaño, there are about 50 more. She, for her part, is in Bajo Cauca, watching birds right in a habitat that is recovering from mining intervention. But it does not end there: the people who will join this day in Colombia could be many more.