The ARCO fair closes this Sunday after five days of exhibition. The time has come to dismantle the works of art, some of which are highly valued, and pack them with care to begin the journey to their new destination. This can be another temporary exhibition, a gallery, a warehouse, and if the artist has been lucky, a buyer’s home. Whoever decides to take home one of the creations of the more than a thousand authors who are participating in the fair this year should know that a piece of art is not a washing machine: being the owner of one entails a series of duties and neglecting them can end in a mess. judicial.

To understand why it is necessary to stop at the following paradox: when you pay for art you do not acquire art. What ARCO buyers obtain in exchange for a price is not the concept, which is the inseparable property of the creator, but the physical support that contains it. In other words, if we pay for a Dalí painting, we get the material property of the canvas, but its authorship, which entails the moral right and the right to keep it intact, will continue to be linked to Salvador and his heirs.

This has relevant legal consequences, which it is better to take into account before purchasing a part. In a chapter of the animated series Futurama, its protagonist, who travels back in time to the year 3,000, buys the Mona Lisa and destroys it by playing clay pigeon shooting with her; well, with the law in hand this is prohibited. Unlike anything else purchased on the market, an art object cannot be destroyed or altered (at least not without the express permission of the artist to do so).

Far from being a legal anecdote, there are precedents for creators who ended up in (judicial) cakes with their buyers for altering their legacy without permission. The Spanish sculptor Martín Chirino went to trial against the Santa Cruz de Tenerife City Council for cutting his sculptural work in two The dream of the continents, and store the remains in a warehouse, claiming that it moved a lot due to the wind. Justice agreed with the creator, because the administration mutilated the piece without his authorization. This, the court ruled, was an attack on his moral integrity, for which he was compensated.

You must also know that the artist or his heirs, over the years, may demand access to the work to document its status or to ensure its existence. Something common when dealing with the development of an art catalogue.

Creators can also request that their work be removed from a public place because their beliefs have changed and they feel that their work no longer represents them. “Let’s imagine that an author creates a work with a political content and over the years his ideas change. He can demand that his creation be withdrawn based on his change of convictions, ”explains Marta Suárez-Mansilla, director of the Artworld Law firm and vice president of the Art Law Association. The expert comes to mind the case of the artist Tracey Emin, a British creator who demanded the removal from the walls of number 10 Downing Street of a neon composition of hers baptized as More Passion. “I want it to be withdrawn, what they need [los políticos] it is compassion, not passion,” he told the BBC after learning of the scandal of the partygate by Boris Johnson. “Artists can exercise this right, but it must not be forgotten that there may be rights acquired by third parties”, adds Suárez-Mansilla. This implies that, if the work was sold, it is normal that in these cases “buyers are financially compensated”.

Another power of the performers lies in demanding that the work be exhibited in one location (and only in that one) because another would distort the message. Belén Álvarez, a partner lawyer at Gabeiras & Asociados, explains it with another background: “There may be conditions. A conflict that had a lot of repercussion was the case of the Basque Andrés Nagel and the sculpture known as La Patata. It was created to be located in a roundabout in Amorebieta-Etxano (Bizkaia). But the City Council, on the occasion of a change in the urban plan, announced the transfer of the sculpture. And Nagel brought an action against the consistory because he considered that his moral right was being violated. The Supreme Court agreed with him.” However, justice allowed the change of location, alleging that the moral right is not absolute and must be weighed against the interests of the community.

The question is complicated if the work that is transferred is a property of cultural interest (BIC), a legal figure created to protect pieces of special value due to their age, their value or a combination of both.

In these cases, the law further limits the power of non-creative owners. “You cannot sell the piece or take it out of the country without the permission of the Ministry of Culture,” says Álvarez. Attempting to do so can get you a conviction for smuggling. Like the one faced by the former banker Jaime Botín in 2021, after a frustrated attempt to get out of the country and sell the portrait head of a young woman, a Picasso over 100 years old in unrepeatable conditions. For this reason, he was sentenced for a crime of smuggling of cultural property to 18 months in prison and a fine of 91 million euros.

Despite all the legal edges present in the transmission of an artistic work, in Spain there is no ad hoc law that regulates these transactions. There is not even the obligation to translate the operation into a written contract. Although experts advise it. "Although it is highly recommended, especially to avoid disputes over authorship, it is not always done," says Belén Álvarez, a lawyer at Gabeiras & Asociados. To do everything right, the expert also recommends hiring a company specialized in transporting works. And she adds: "It is important to have insurance that covers any damage on the way and sometimes the specialized transport company itself offers this service."

